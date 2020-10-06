Commentary: ‘Public safety’ includes more than police, fire services

A recent editorial opposed calls to reinvest a small portion of the Charleston Department budget into basic human rights such as housing and community-sustaining initiatives such as youth programming.
The editorial was not grounded in reality. Here are four reasons why:
First, it correctly noted that the city’s No. 1 job is to keep the community safe, but its narrow definition of public safety — just and fire — is out of touch with the reality in Charleston.
When residents must forgo basic needs because of the high cost of housing in Charleston, they are not safe. Nearly 1 in 3 Charleston residents face this dilemma.
When people in need of mental health or substance use disorder services cannot secure treatment, they are not safe. As the editorial staff wrote last year, the Charleston area has a “particularly acute need” for psychiatric beds and other community resources.
Second, the assumption that keep us safe is not supported by evidence. Policing experts have long known that there is no correlation between the number of officers and crime rates.
Despite the fear-based rhetoric, here’s what the Charleston Department actually does with the $50 million in tax dollars we give it each year:
Last year, 86.2% of arrests were for nonviolent, largely low-level offenses such as marijuana possession and open container of alcohol. Since 2015, Charleston have made more arrests for marijuana possession than all violent offenses combined.
Black communities continue to face the brunt of the department's actions. Since 2015, despite comprising only 26.3% of the population, black people made up 69.9% of loitering charges, 54.7% of “open container, alcohol” charges and 54% of possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
officers are emboldened to act as social workers, judges, juries and in some cases even executioners, with qualified immunity. Why invest in these results?
Third, the editorial says that redirecting resources to life-affirming programs will not guarantee a corresponding drop in crime. Actually, research has shown that increased low-income housing access correlates with a reduction in crime rates. Additional research has shown that higher hourly wages are connected with lower crime rates.
Fourth, the editorial suggests that all will be well if the Charleston Department implements the recommendations from its racial bias audit.
The audit painted a disturbing picture of the department, including the fact that black community members were nearly three times more likely to face the use of force from the Charleston Department. It shows a continued history of racism that is deeply embedded into not only the Department but also the entire criminal justice system. If the first half of 2020 is any indication of how seriously the department takes the audit, we are in trouble: Charleston arrested black people for marijuana possession at 6.25 times the rate of white people.
Even if the audit’s much-needed recommendations are implemented, the Charleston Department will remain the city’s "solution" for drug use, homelessness, mental illness, etc. Our city leaders continue to waste massive amounts of tax money, and will continue to harm the people they are supposed to protect.
The Charleston People's Budget Coalition demands a transfer of 9% of the budget to life-affirming programs that make communities safer and a drastic increase in community control of the so residents are empowered to hold them accountable.
It's time for Charleston to deal with its history of racial injustice and exploitative systems.
Joshua Parks is co-founder of the Lowcountry Action Committee.