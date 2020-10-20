Commentary: Protecting Charleston includes protecting citizens' constitutional rights

Police officers take an oath to protect and serve all of us. Because of their oath, authority and ability to use less-than and lethal force, police are, understandably, held to a higher standard than civilians. Yet accountability is missing from the Charleston Police Department after-action report of the events of May 30-31.
The report — and media attention surrounding it — almost exclusively focused on the rioting and damage to businesses.
If the department's true goal is to encourage transparency and community trust, then it must acknowledge and address the damage that was done not only to the businesses of Charleston on May 30, but also to its citizens at the hands of police on May 31.
Following damage to King Street businesses on May 30, caused by a small group of individuals now facing state and federal charges, Charleston police and several other agencies including the National Guard came out May 31 in full force.
Unfortunately, this force was misdirected toward peaceful protesters unrelated to the previous night’s destruction. What began as a peaceful assembly, like that of the previous afternoon where hundreds of Charlestonians marched through downtown streets calling for unity and an end to police-led violence against communities of color (particularly black women and men), ended with the silencing of free speech through forceful and excessive means by law enforcement.
It’s not only ironic and counterproductive but also reprehensible that protests resulting from the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police were met with a horrific display of police-led escalation in Charleston.
South Carolina for Criminal Justice Reform (SC4CJR) conducted interviews with multiple protesters and witnesses, and published photo and video documentation from that afternoon. The results were shocking: Military-style tanks stalked protesters through downtown streets. One tank projected the theme song from "Cops" on a speaker as it drove toward protesters, while officers dressed in riot gear were armed with weapons, tear gas and batons. Ultimately, police corralled and surrounded protesters from across the city into Marion Square and then opened fire in a surreal, war-like attack spraying tear gas, using batons and shooting pepper balls at close range.
This attack resulted in the violation of citizens’ constitutional rights, more than 40 arrests, multiple injuries, potential exposure to COVID-19 in the county jail for those arrested and lasting trauma for those who were peacefully protesting. Some photos depict large welts and bruises to chests and faces. One chilling video shows more than a dozen officers marching in cadence toward a young woman who was standing alone and holding up a cardboard sign. Instead of walking around her, the officers trampled over her, knocking her to the ground, and then arrested her and carried her off by her arms and legs.
It appears that Charleston police have since recognized that their actions on May 31 were unjustified, and likely unlawful, which seems to be why they dismissed 27 of the misdemeanor charges against the arrested protesters. The city has assigned a task force to address the police response not only to the May 30 riots, but also to the May 31 protests. But both parties have been largely silent when asked, repeatedly, why such force was used against peaceful protesters lawfully executing their First Amendment rights.
Charleston should strive not only to protect business owners and their property but also to protect individuals and their constitutional rights. Just as the damage that was done to King Street should never happen again, neither should the police-led escalation and violence toward peaceful citizens.
Allie Menegakis is the founder and executive director of South Carolina for Criminal Justice Reform.