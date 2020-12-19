Commentary: Protect SC small businesses from predatory COVID-19 lawsuits

Trial lawyers tend to think of small businesses as easy marks. Small businesses generally can’t afford teams of lawyers, so it’s often easier for them to settle quickly rather than spend the money to defend themselves in court and risk losing more money in a jury trial.
Small businesses are especially vulnerable now when they’re struggling to keep customers and employees safe and survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Post and Courier's David Wren recently reported that small businesses with 50 or fewer employees are facing more COVID-related lawsuits than big corporations (“SC small businesses most at risk for pandemic-related lawsuits, study shows,” Dec. 13). He wrote that while South Carolina has seen relatively few coronavirus-related lawsuits so far, national trends indicate we could see a lot more in the months to come.
That’s why my association, the National Federation of Independent Business, is asking lawmakers in Columbia and Washington, D.C., for legislation protecting small businesses from predatory lawsuits that target them when they're at their most vulnerable.
We want our elected leaders to take the necessary steps to allow businesses to remain open and keep people working without fear of costly legal battles that could force them to close their doors for good.
Early in the pandemic, NFIB drafted a set of Liability Protection Principles intended to protect small businesses from the threat of unfounded lawsuits.
The first of these is that the workers’ compensation system should be the only means employees use to settle claims related to COVID-19. The workers’ comp system is the best way to determine whether someone contracted the coronavirus at work and should be compensated.
We also believe that businesses should be protected from liability to customer and other third-party claims unless those customers or outside parties can prove the business knowingly failed to develop or put in place a reasonable plan to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 — and that the businesses’ failure is the reason they got sick.
Another key provision is that only people who were hospitalized because of the coronavirus should be allowed to sue. Doctors are still learning about COVID-19, but one thing they do know is that it affects different people in different ways. Some people have tested positive but experience few if any symptoms.
We believe the Legislature and Congress should grant businesses immunity from coronavirus-related litigation except in cases of gross negligence that results in hospitalization or death. No claims for emotional injury due to contracting the virus should be permitted.
Finally, we believe trial lawyers should be held accountable if they bring frivolous COVID-19-related lawsuits. We believe sanctions should be brought against attorneys who bring bogus claims and that plaintiff’s attorneys should be required to pay the defendant’s legal fees.
That’s important because even if a spurious claim is quickly thrown out of court, it can result in legal fees that could put a small business out of business.
Unless our elected leaders take steps to protect small businesses from unfair and unscrupulous lawsuits, the recovery will take even longer than expected, and small businesses may end up closing for good.
Ben Homeyer is the National Federation of Independent Business’ state director for South Carolina.