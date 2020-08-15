Commentary: Protect historic Phillips community from road widening

Mount Pleasant’s Phillips community is one of East Cooper’s earliest areas to be settled. With the controversial plan to widen S.C. Highway 41 revealed this week, this is an excellent time to learn about the history at stake — and that road controversies here are nothing new.
Native Americans called this upper area of Boone Hall Creek “Dataw,” and one of the first grantees in the 1680s was wealthy Barbadian colonist Theophilus Patey. His lands included today’s Boone Hall, Brickyard and parts of Park West.
Likewise, Captain John Boone had early grants. When Boone married Patey’s daughter, Elizabeth, he added significantly to his already sizable landholdings, including Boone Hall.
Patey’s other daughter, Sarah, married Robert Fenwick and their 500-plus acres encompassed what we know today as Laurel Hill County Park, parts of Park West and Phillips. Robert and Sarah Fenwick’s neighbor to the north was Jonas Lynch, whose son, Thomas, would inherit “Lynch’s Grove” (today’s Rivertowne). Grandson Thomas Lynch Jr. was among the youngest signers of the Declaration of Independence.
When Sarah Fenwick died in 1737, she left the property to her niece, Sarah Boone, the widow of Hugh Hext. Sarah Boone Hext next married Irishman Andrew Rutledge. Her daughter from her first marriage, also named Sarah, caught the eye of Andrew’s brother, Dr. John Rutledge, and the two married in 1738.
The existing historical marker incorrectly says the Phillips area was named for Dr. John Rutledge’s ancestral home in Phillips, Ireland. There is no such place. Instead, it was named for Eleazer Phillips and his son, John Milner Phillips, who owned the land in the 1800s, about 100 years after Rutledge did.
From their Dataw plantation, John and Sarah Rutledge sired two great figures in American history: Edward Rutledge, signer of the Declaration of Independence, and his brother, John, South Carolina’s first governor.
In 1739, the section between Lynch and Fenwick (an area that includes Phillips) was purchased by Captain John Vanderhorst. His son, Revolutionary War general Arnoldus Vanderhorst, served as South Carolina’s governor from 1794 to 1796.
The Phillips family arrived in the early 19th century, farming cotton and vegetables, particularly sweet potatoes.
In 1848, the first road, roughly where Highway 41 runs today, was cut through the area when James Gregorie, whose lands included today’s Dunes West, established the first ferry across the Wando River to Cainhoy.
The proposed route to link the ferry with Georgetown Road went straight through John Phillips’ fields, and he was understandably upset. Phillips petitioned the state, requesting that that proposed road be rejected.
But Gregorie won. The Cainhoy Ferry served as the link between Christ Church Parish and St. Thomas Parish until 1938, when the first Wando River Bridge was built. The “Ferry Road” eventually became S.C. Highway 41 and the African-American community that grew up around John Phillips’ former plantation after the Civil War became known as “Phillips.”
Many of Phillips’ current residents have ancestors who were enslaved here during the Fenwick, Boone, Lynch, and Vanderhorst eras; their families have been rooted here for three centuries. This is their land, their home.
Today, overdevelopment is slowly and steadily squeezing them out. Their ancestral burial ground is now part of the Rivertowne subdivision.
We have to do a more thoughtful job of taking care of our history, our culture, and the people who comprise both.
It is one thing for an historical sign to have an error; that can be corrected. But as we grow, the harm we do to communities like Phillips is permanent. And unforgivable.
These are people who’ve been stewards of this land for centuries — first as enslaved workers, then for the past 150 years, as landowners.
If the decision to widen 41 through Phillips stands, that first bulldozer will rip up more than dirt. It will rip another hole in the Lowcountry’s soul, a wound that can never be healed. We can and must do better.
Suzannah Smith Miles specializes in Lowcountry history and is the author of numerous books on East Cooper history.