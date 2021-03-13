Commentary: Port borrowing plan is a sound investment in SC future

The State Ports Authority wants a half-billion dollars of direct capital subsidy for Port of Charleston developments.
For sure, that is a lot of money — but for so many important reasons, it would be another darn good investment.
This jolt of state financing could complete the Port of Charleston’s move into a bold new era of competitiveness. The list of beneficiaries is long and broad — our state’s growing roster of global businesses, and Charleston’s extensive maritime services industry, including the port’s high-performing unionized longshoremen.
Too few of its owners — South Carolina taxpayers — have noticed the recent cycle of dramatic and capital-intensive port improvements at Charleston. Fewer understand the public values. The harbor now has world-class channels, 52 feet deep, thanks to combined federal and state investments of some $400 million. The long-awaited Hugh K. Leatherman containership terminal at the old Navy base is the first of several phases of terminal developments demanded by the shipping industry. And that $270 million port access road is a well-timed connectivity project that should facilitate the ship-truck-rail modal interfaces.
Simple math confirms that nearly a billion dollars of public monies already has been invested, and for Charleston, a protected harbor, deeper shipping channels, shorter distances to the Atlantic Ocean and modern terminals equal transformative competitive advantages.
The Ports Authority has responded resolutely to the profound “big ship” transformation of port facilities throughout the United States. But there is an important missing increment in this development grid — the $400 million multi-modal rail transfer terminal and the centerpiece project in the SPA’s bond-funding-subsidy request to the Legislature.
The Leatherman terminal should evolve as a world-class post-Panamax (big ship) operation. But that implies that the terminal will have a nearby “intermodal container transfer facility.” This rail-oriented feature was an objective state agencies recognized and embraced in 2009. The S.C. Public Railways Commission worked diligently to qualify for a capitalization loan from the Federal Railroad Administration. The process finally butted into a market reality: Debt service and other implied costs would burden the Ports Authority’s competitive pricing realities. But direct state financing would create operational and pricing options that would enhance competitiveness. Thus, the intermodal container transfer facility is a strategic imperative that validates all other capital investments. It is a priority that validates legislative support for the authority’s request for funding.
Legislators and Gov. Henry McMaster might consider, too, that developing the port using state general obligation bonds is not a new strategy. In fact, the current proposal is a trek back to the Ports Authority’s future. A half-century ago, containerization was a demanding trend, and South Carolina had become a determined competitor in industrial and commercial development that required efficient access to international markets. Millions of state dollars were invested, and the Port of Charleston grew — as an operation and as integrator of the state’s industrial base and generator of direct and indirect jobs.
At some point, probably in the 1980s, the Ports Authority achieved a level of capital self-sufficiency that continued for decades. But the recent market demands of the big ship transformation bring the concept of rational capital subsidies back to original equations.
Public policy embraced port developments as good investments 50 years ago. Today, the Port of Charleston is even more important to state economic operations.
For sure, South Carolina’s State Ports Authority has its detractors, as do most major port authorities in the United States. The port serves the entire state, with operational impacts concentrated in the Charleston region. Port operations neither grow nor operate in a vacuum, and many Greater Charlestonians consider the port in terms of millions of truck transits, and will question the proposition of bigger ships, more containers, greater traffic clogs and more noise.
The S.C. Department of Transportation is finalizing plans for improving traffic arteries, especially Interstate 526. The Interstate 26 port access road serving the Leatherman terminal is complete, and the agency also is talking about a higher and wider replacement bridge for the Don Holt Bridge. The Ports Authority and the Transportation Department should amp up communications to assure folks that the impact of growing port and rail operations will be reasonably addressed and mitigated.
In the meantime, we South Carolinians should consider the remarkable modern history of the Port of Charleston, and state legislators and Gov. McMaster should approve another sound public investment.
Ron Brinson, a North Charleston city councilman, began his professional port management career in 1973 at Charleston. He served as president/CEO of the American Association of Port Authorities from 1979 to 1986 and president of the Port of New Orleans from 1986 to 2002. He can be reached at rbrin1013@gmail.com.