Commentary: 'Perfect is the enemy of good,' even when it comes to COVID

A lot has changed in the COVID world since February when I touted the safety of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Vaccine safety has remained exceedingly high, even for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, whose reputation has been tarnished by rare, but we now know treatable, blood clots in primarily younger women (about 1 in 200,000 doses) and very rare deaths (1 in 2 million).

Further, vaccines are now very available and more often without an appointment, as they should be. Of course, it also remains true that COVID-19 is dangerous with 578,000 deaths already in the United States (1 in 600 cases), 9,520 of those in S.C. alone (1 in 500 cases). Just as concerning, new infections, hospitalizations and deaths are now focused on younger, unvaccinated people.

Nonetheless, there is also much positive to focus on for those of us who are vaccinated, and perhaps not enough awareness to take full advantage of our status. Some examples I have run into include with my condo association and house of worship, where there is a little bit of what I will call COVID PTSD, leading to resistance to implement even the conservative CDC guidelines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention clearly state that vaccinated people can gather together indoors by themselves and with low-risk unvaccinated people, without masks and without restrictions.

However, they also warn against “large” or “public” gatherings without specifically defining large or public.

And there’s the rub. Those of us not emotionally ready to bear our faces yet can think of “public” as the hallways of a condo complex, or a religious service with 90% of participants vaccinated, while others might say almost anything goes.

As with almost everything in life, the truth lies somewhere in the middle. In this case, our views should be tempered by the real goal of COVID mitigation and vaccines — bringing us back to “standard” community risk, similar to say influenza, and virtually eliminating hospitalizations and deaths in standard-risk individuals (which includes most of us since we almost all have some risk factors).

Vaccinated people are there already — “standard” risk — and that is with or without masks. There are still reasons for vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in truly public settings. These reasons include, most importantly, that there is no good way to determine who is or isn’t vaccinated, and also to preserve a sense of fairness.

However, if you are vaccinated and in a setting where you can be sure either everyone else is vaccinated, or at least those who aren’t have made a choice based on personal preference and not their medical issues, then going maskless is a safe and medically acceptable practice. It also clearly fits within the spirit of the CDC guidelines, which are designed to return us to a “standard” level of risk, not zero risk.

As Voltaire said in his 1770 Dictionnaire philosophique, "Il meglio è l'inimico del bene" or “best (perfect) is the enemy of good.” Let’s try to remember that as we emerge vaccinated and with strong immune systems from our COVID cocoons.

J. Philip Saul is a professor of pediatrics and a pediatric cardiologist in Charleston.