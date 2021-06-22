Commentary: 'Pentafurcated' Charleston must focus on more than tourism

"Pentafurcated." That's my word for what has happened to the city of Charleston in the past several years.
As late as the mid-1970s, the city named Charleston referred primarily to the peninsula. Since then, Daniel Island has been annexed, large areas of Johns and James islands have been folded into the city, and annexations into West Ashley have expanded. Essentially, the geographic city has grown significantly, and in the process, Charleston has lost its cohesiveness.
For example, many people living outside of the downtown peninsula might not recognize its importance to the “city of Charleston.” Some people living on the peninsula have that same lack of concern for those living in outlying areas. All are thinking of their own turf instead of the aggregate of the five distinct geographic areas of the city.
This is natural. People on the peninsula have not historically paid adequate attention to development in West Ashley, James Island, Johns Island or Daniel Island. Yet all of us who live in these five different areas live in the city of Charleston.
We have the Charleston Regional Development Alliance, the Charleston International Airport and the Charleston Tourism Commission. We promote the area for industrial development as Charleston even though Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston counties have been the major beneficiaries of new business recruitment. The lead economic development organization is the Charleston Regional Development Alliance. We have the Charleston Chamber of Commerce, which has changed its name but retained its "Charleston": the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce.
Twenty-five years ago, with the closure of the Charleston Naval Base and Shipyard, a group of business people hired economic development expert Ross Boyle, who said, “if you want to be successful with business recruitment, you people in Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston counties need to hang together or you are going to hang separately.” As we’ve seen since, the regional Charleston economy is booming. We are working together as a region.
Today, however, the city of Charleston does not have an economic development person per se. The city has a capable person whose focus is the economic interests of King Street and neighborhoods; however, to my knowledge, no one is looking after the economic interests of the entire pentafurcated city of Charleston. Our city is more than neighborhoods and King Street. It has an international reputation for quality of life and for welcoming people into its community.
Most outsiders think of Charleston as the peninsula. My suggestion is that the city follow the model that was established with the founding of the Charleston Regional Development Alliance and find a way for the five "boroughs" to work together, along with Mount Pleasant, the islands and other surrounding communities, to attract the best and brightest businesses and residents to our area.
Obviously, the city is not set up for significant manufacturing or large distribution facilities; however, it is set up to support top-ranked medical facilities, well-managed tourism, financial services, bioengineering, internet-related companies, international law/investment companies and port-related support activities. As “One Charleston,” we can become “Charleston Strong,” so that we can deal with the various afflictions (traffic flow, public transportation, public education, flooding, etc.) that affect various parts of our pentafurcated area.
The name Charleston is the heart and soul of our existence. We have to make sure that the name resonates in a positive way with people who are interested in personal safety, financial success, intellectual curiosity, general development and stable ethnic relationships.
Remember that history repeats itself. In the late 1790s, Charleston was the wealthiest, most sophisticated place in America. Charleston is home to the second oldest circulating library in the U.S.; the former Simonton School that educated freed slaves in math and science; the oldest municipal college in America; the most older, preserved homes in America; the best natural harbor on the East Coast; a burgeoning medical school; an outstanding technology incubation center; and internationally recognized food/wine/arts festivals. A proud city filled with uniqueness.
Today, there is no reason we cannot aim for those same goals, established in the 1790s, that will give everybody who lives here a higher and better quality of life. Look at what’s happened to Austin, Nashville and Asheville, which have geographic diversity supported by coordinated economic development and quality-of-life efforts. We should be promoting ourselves in Charleston as a haven that provides a diverse, harmonious, safe, multicultural economic oasis to all who live here. We are one city — one diverse yet inclusive, equitable city.
Let’s join together behind an economic development team that highlights our unique, eclectic DNA. One Charleston — One Strong Charleston. We should not be pentafurcated. We should be one. History does repeat itself.
John M. Rivers Jr. has had a career in broadcasting, business and philanthropic endeavors in South Carolina. He has served on more than 60 local, regional and national boards and is currently the president of Rivers Enterprises, a private real estate, property management and asset management company.