As newspapers across the state have noted, we stand at the dawn of a new political era — one characterized by greater communication and collaboration across parties, chambers and branches of government. Working with the Governor’s Office, the S.C. House of Representatives recently passed a budget which addresses many of the most pressing issues confronting our state: education, rural economic development and workforce expansion. As they take the lead on budget debate, members of the S.C. Senate have an opportunity to address these and other priorities on behalf of the people and prosperity of the Palmetto State. Gov. Henry McMaster and I stand ready to work with them.
In the two months since I was inaugurated as South Carolina’s 93rd lieutenant governor, I have been both awed and inspired by the will to forge solutions — and the willingness to work together — on display at our historic Statehouse. As the governor said in his State of the State address: “This is the year for education,” and that observation has proved to be true.
On the issue of teacher pay, now is the time to raise teacher salaries in South Carolina above the southeastern average. The House of Representatives agreed, and funded teacher raises in their budget. The governor and I are hopeful the Senate will follow suit.
Comprehensive education reform requires more than simply sending money from Columbia. All the money in the state budget will not improve our schools if children do not have active parents with steady employment. All three must be addressed together: funding, family and jobs.
The state must provide the spark. It is time for a state-backed economic development commitment to bring jobs to rural communities — particularly those with struggling schools. The governor has proposed a “Rural School District Economic Development Closing Fund” to invest in bringing new jobs to our state’s poorest districts. These dollars would boost both local economies and schools by investing in infrastructure necessary to attract new businesses, while helping to provide gainful employment to those in need.
As we work to lift up children and families, we must also do whatever it takes to ensure they are prepared to meet the demands of the 21st century economy. As we know, career success does not necessarily require a four-year degree — it can be achieved through two-year associate degrees and a multitude of certificates from our state’s technical colleges. The governor has included $63 million in the budget to enhance our workforce partnerships, training, grants and scholarships to help young people get to work quicker, with less debt and fewer encumbrances on their future.
The recurrent question is: How do we pay for all of this? The answer, necessarily and unfortunately, is tax revenue. As a business owner, I know well the impact that high taxes can have on initiative, investment and innovation. But next year, South Carolina is projected to have $988,890,280 more revenue than this year. Gov. McMaster has suggested returning some of those millions back to taxpayers, and the House agreed by providing a rebate in its budget.
In the meantime, we might consider another radical idea: taxing people less. A simple first step would be to lower the tax burden on military veterans and first responders — including retired state and federal law enforcement, firefighters and peace officers — through a full retirement income exemption. It will help these brave men and women during their retirement years, and it would reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the men and women who put themselves in harm’s way every day to keep us safe.
Protecting our people extends to our prisons. South Carolina’s correctional facilities are aging and in dire need of improvements. I recently had the opportunity to tour Lee Correctional Institution and saw firsthand the challenges our corrections officers face every day. Gov. McMaster’s call for $40 million for detention services and equipment upgrades is a necessary step in the right direction. With calls for criminal justice reform (and vocational training for returning citizens) increasing, we cannot forget about the men and women tasked with ensuring a safe rehabilitative environment.
The governor and I both said it during the campaign, but it bears repeating: South Carolina is winning. We’ve got the will, we’ve got the determination and, most importantly, we’ve got the ball. I ask the General Assembly and the broader South Carolina community to help us take it down the field — as a team.
Pamela Evette is South Carolina’s lieutenant governor.