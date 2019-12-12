The recent proposal to engage in “partnerships” to improve education in Charleston County is a problematic approach. The proposal reflects the very apprehensions raised during the past school board election: a majority of board members have bought into the interests of privatization. While the board and their financial backers through the Coalition for Kids support the move to support private partnerships, the policy will result in further failure.
First, there is a constitutional responsibility for local districts and the state to provide at the very least a minimally adequate education. The legal responsibility is entrusted to the local and state level because representatives are selected through a transparent electoral process and subject to public oversight and (theoretically) accountability. Handing over this responsibility to partners abrogates this constitutional responsibility.
Additionally, the very “partners” the district is seeking to work with are not selected by criteria that guarantee nonprofit status, reputable credentials in education, or proven commitments to students of color. In fact, it is not clear if there are any criteria at all. The district did not make its selection process transparent, further eroding the trust with the public they are responsible to serve.
Second, it is odd that the district did not earnestly or directly consult with parents and families who rely on public schools that have failed to meet their needs. As parents and students closest to the problem, these constituents have a vested interest and keen understanding of the problems facing their children that board members and district administrators simply do not possess. Open public forums or “listening tours,” often dominated by a few and disingenuous in facilitating genuine dialogue with concerned parents, do not constitute fair or respectable engagement with parents and students closest to the problem of failing schools. The district has even disregarded the concerns of the Charleston County legislative delegation, which expressed concern about the “great deal of confusion, anger, and disagreement being expressed to members of their legislative delegation about discussed changes to magnet schools across Charleston County.”
Third, we know what works. Research has shown that wraparound services, longer school days, longer school years, smaller class sizes, teacher aides, parental engagement, a rigorous curriculum, racially conscious integration policy, efforts to decrease turnover of leadership in Title 1 schools, increasing ethnic diversity within the cohort of teachers employed by the district and higher teacher salaries work. Further, early childhood centers using research-based practices and curriculum, mental health services for students and teachers along with restorative practices to aid classroom discipline and management have all been successful strategies employed in similarly challenged districts in neighboring states. Increasing the number of private partnerships the district works with merely adds another layer of bureaucracy while ignoring the deeper, more difficult solutions before us. The solutions implied through partnerships does not incorporate or build-upon these research-supported approaches to equitable and just education reform.
Finally, it seems that the resources inherent to partnering with unknown entities could be better invested in building statewide networks or task forces to address the deeper systemic issues. New community partners are needed to advocate for our students, instead of the private partnerships proposed here. The district would better serve the public by aligning with and lobbying legislators in Columbia to raise per-student expenditures and repeal Act 388, by supporting #SCforEd teachers who are demanding solutions that work, and partnering with families who are engaged in efforts already underway to support traditional public schools.
Carol Tempel, Ed.D., is a retired public school teacher and administrator. Jesse Williams, MBA, is co-chairman of the Quality Education Project’s Political Action Committee.