Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Periods of rain. High 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing late. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.