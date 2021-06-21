Commentary: Parking controversy overshadows what makes IOP great for everyone

There have been a number of news stories recently about the Isle of Palms, some of which paint the city and residents in a negative light. As a resident and president of a newly formed organization of homeowners and property owners on the island, I want to share our perspective.
Isle of Palms has one of our state’s most treasured natural wonders. IOP is also home to a growing number of residents and visitors who are attracted to beach life and activities. As residents, we understand the rights of visitors to access our beaches and we welcome visitors from across the Lowcountry, state and nation. The energy, enthusiasm and economic boost they bring is part of what makes our community great.
We were excited to see families visiting IOP for the Memorial Day holiday as we remembered heroes who gave their lives in service to our nation. It was also a respite from the controversy surrounding the way Columbia politicians have overreached and undermined the ability of IOP officials to do their most important job: keeping residents and visitors safe.
Our beaches are free and accessible. That issue has been unnecessarily confused with traffic volume and the number of vehicles parking on the island. There must be a balance between the rights and responsibilities of residents with those of visitors, and the best way to accomplish that is with a locally managed plan designed to provide safe access to our island for visitors while maintaining a safe environment for our families who live here. One-size-fits-all Columbia mandates on localities do not work any better than one-size-fits-all mandates on states from Washington, D.C.
IOP always has been seriously committed to providing parking and beach access to visitors. You may not realize that IOP provides more than twice the number of parking spaces per mile and per public beach access point than the average South Carolina beach community. With an average of 378 parking spaces per mile of public beach, we offer more public parking than Edisto Beach, Folly Beach, Surfside Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach, to name a few.
We also take pride in the beauty of our community. Keeping the island clean is part of keeping it safe. IOP residents fund beach access trash receptacles and pickup. Residents volunteer their time to conduct beachfront litter collection every week during the summer. They also hold neighborhood block litter pickups throughout the year.
IOP offers visitors amenities such as a recreation center, marina and two city-owned public boat ramps. The IOP Recreation Center hosts users from surrounding communities each day of every season. Visitors use the marina, purchased by IOP residents, for their boating needs. Well-maintained public boat ramps offer families and sportsmen alike a perfect way to take advantage of the water surrounding the area.
With summer in full swing, IOP residents have formed the Barrier Island Preservation Alliance to highlight all of these things that make our community special, as well as to address the unique challenges we face. We hope other barrier islands will join us as we grow.
As always, we hope to see many of you on July Fourth. Usually, IOP residents and visitors celebrate one of our favorite holidays with an incredible display of fireworks. Unfortunately, public health considerations have forced us to cancel fireworks two years in a row. Nevertheless, we look forward to seeing new faces on the island, whether they be locals or visitors, new residents or old friends, not only on the Fourth but every day thereafter.
Bev Miller is president and executive director of Barrier Island Preservation Alliance.