Commentary: Pandemic teaches us not to take anything for granted

Remember the start of December? I do. I was stringing lights on our Christmas tree, excitedly thinking about my birthday ahead, and feeling mild stress for my upcoming midterms.
There weren’t even rumblings of a new infectious disease in China; however, my life was no more than usual. If you had told me then that I soon wouldn’t be able to leave my house for six weeks, would switch to online school, or that I would be at home typing this, I probably would have laughed and told you to get your head checked. I look back on those days now, wishing I could relive the blissful unawareness of the immediate future.
So, let’s address the elephant in the room, or as we call it, COVID-19. The pandemic hasn’t just affected our screen-time averages. It’s disrupted us in so many other ways. Freshmen are unable to experience their first full year of high school.
For juniors, it’s the college application process that is disrupted. What about those who want athletic scholarships? Let’s not even mention the SAT.
Seniors may have it the worst: It’s their last year of high school, the one where they are supposed to be making the most memories, having their last prom and saying their final goodbyes.
And what about graduation itself? An online diploma seems to be the only prospect.
For sophomores such as myself, there isn’t as much impending doom. But consider this: We’ll most likely be in and out of quarantine for the next year, and experts are predicting a second wave in the fall.
The start of junior year is a defining period, it’s a time to either rise or fall short to the challenges of the SAT and AP classes. While sophomores may not be as affected as other classes, next year could be the big bad wolf. All around, I’d say it’s rough all over.
Besides school, what about relationships? In terms of dating, it’s harder to keep a relationship going under quarantine. FaceTime is always an option, but it’s really not the same. It’s been difficult for many people.
As for friends, you may find yourself not talking to them as much. And it’s easier to feel distanced because you are not seeing them every day at school.
And what about summer? All of us had plans. It may have been vacation, touring colleges, playing sports, working a summer job, or just hanging with friends at the beach. But right now, the world is basically telling us to get ready for a summer filled with staring at the kitchen walls.
I sometimes think about how unlucky I am to be caught up in the middle of the pandemic. But I then remember that this isn’t a problem that pertains to just me, or just Charleston, or just South Carolina. It’s not a hurricane that only the Lowcountry must worry about. This is a global pandemic.
However, even with its devastation, there are positives. People are getting to spend more time with their families. It’s not every day that parents have nothing to do. I’ve also recently seen neighbors being more amicable, greeting strangers while side-stepping to maintain social distancing guidelines. The pandemic has unwrapped a community spirit. I think we’ve all realized that we are in this together and that cooperation is needed.
For high schoolers, it’s a time to reflect on what can be achieved without a fixed schedule. It’s also an important lesson not to take school or anything else in life for granted. After all, life as we know it could alter overnight.
Ananya Chag, a rising junior at Porter-Gaud School, lives in the East Cooper area. She plans to study journalism or communications in college.