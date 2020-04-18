Commentary: Pandemic shows need to end toxic cruises in Charleston

The COVID-19 crisis has revealed a stark reality of the cruise industry: Cruise ships are floating petri dishes of disease. And it is clear that cruise companies will go to any lengths to keep these oceanic behemoths operating, despite the clear and present danger they pose to their passengers and the communities they call on.

Within this industry, one company stands out as the most irresponsible, rapacious, predatory and deceitful — Carnival Cruise Line, the owner of Charleston’s home-ported Sunshine. This ship is now docked at the Columbus Street terminal and occasionally ventures out to sea to dump “gray water” and sewage in the ocean, trailing a plume of toxic exhaust.

In an April 16 article, Bloomberg Businessweek reported that at least eight Carnival ships are “virus hot spots” on which more than 1,500 people have contracted the virus and at least 39 have died. That was more than a third of the number of cases and deaths that had been reported in the entire state of South Carolina by then.

Bloomberg revealed that Carnival consistently failed to inform and protect passengers from infection, knowingly exposing passengers to COVID-19 in order to avoid canceling cruises and then misleading authorities regarding shipboard outbreaks. This behavior has compelled the Australian police to launch a criminal probe of the company. Bloomberg reports that “As of early April, Carnival still had passengers at sea, nearly a month after the CDC issued a March 8 public advisory to ‘defer all cruise ship travel worldwide.’”

Carnival’s CEO Arnold Donald denied that cruise ship passengers are at greater risk than people in other public places, stating that the virus’ rapid spread had “Nothing to do with cruise ships.” According to Bloomberg, the CDC’s cruise ship task force chairwoman Cindy Friedman called Donald’s comments “misleading,” noting that her CDC team “has seen coronavirus infection rates approaching 20 percent on two of Carnival’s ships ... much higher that the spread in a supermarket or subway.”

Deceiving passengers about the presence of the coronavirus is just one manifestation of Carnival’s culture of lawbreaking in order to maximize profits. According to the Miami Herald, in 2019 Carnival was fined $20 million and placed on probation for “burning unfiltered heavy fuel oil in protected areas and dumping sewage, chemicals, food waste, gray water, oil, and garbage into the ocean.” This punishment followed a $40 million fine imposed in 2016, described by the U.S. Justice Department as the “largest-ever criminal penalty involving deliberate vessel pollution.”

In addition to fouling the ocean, Carnival is one of the world’s largest sources of air pollution. The Financial Times reported in June of last year, “Cruise brands run by Carnival Corporation emitted 10 times more cancer-causing gases in Europe than all of the continent’s passenger vehicles combined.” Among the pollutants the company released into the air were 60 kilotons of sulfur dioxide, a compound that is responsible for acid rain and lung cancer.

Besides covering up pollution and infection, Carnival has long manipulated its legal structure to financially shortchange the communities and countries in which it operates. By incorporating in Panama, the company was required to pay less than 3% of its 2019 net income in U.S. federal taxes. Unsurprisingly, Carnival pays nothing to Charleston, despite the fact that hundreds of thousands of cruise ship passengers annually rely on the city’s expensive physical and human infrastructure when they arrive and depart.

Meanwhile, the S.C. State Ports Authority, a public agency owned by South Carolinians, is moving forward with plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on a new cruise terminal for the Sunshine, and to devote many acres of public lands for parking the cars of Carnival cruise customers.

The pandemic, combined with corporate perfidy, has torpedoed Carnival’s stock, which has plummeted almost 80 percent from its peak over the past year and was trading around $12 per share on April 16. Last week Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund bought 8.2 percent of the stock, at the bargain price of $8 per share.

It is not clear whether the company will survive, and if it does, who will own it and what it will look like when the economy recovers.

But one thing has been abundantly clear for more than a decade: Carnival is wrong for Charleston, and for any place that values honesty, integrity, authenticity and the environment. Specifically, Carnival’s Charleston operations are toxic to air, water and public health, both in port and along the routes it travels.

Now is the time to extricate the city and the state from this rogue corporation and the terrible burden it imposes on residents, local businesses, and the future of our community.

Dana Beach is a conservationist and Charleston resident.