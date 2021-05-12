Commentary: Pandemic continues for SC small businesses. Congress must help more.

Like many small business owners, I was doing OK before the pandemic hit. Our technology consulting company was growing, getting certified as a minority- and woman-owned business and applying for federal government work. Then COVID-19 knocked us backward, and we are still trying to dig out from overwhelming debt and regain our balance.
Congress seems to think the economy is doing fine, and just this week, the Paycheck Protection Program ran out of money. I have news for Congress: Millions of small businesses are barely scraping by. The smallest businesses need PPP funding replenished and assistance made available at least through this year.
Most people do not understand the complexity of small business technology — how we magically ensure that phones, computers, customer lists, cash registers, sales tax software and security systems all work together. Our six-person business handles all the technology needs for our clients, and at the start of 2020, we were ready for our best year yet. Then COVID-19 happened, and things have never been the same.
We were nervous before the first COVID shutdown, but we had no idea how bad it would get. When our clients were shut down, their need for our services dropped significantly. Even worse, they needed to protect their businesses and employees, so they delayed our invoices, which essentially killed our cash flow.
The absolute worst was when one of our employees died from COVID. Like most small businesses, our team is very close, and our loss was heartbreaking. On top of that, we all had to quarantine for two weeks, so we lost even more business. Our cascading struggles seemed to jeopardize the livelihoods of our remaining employees further. It was scary.
When the Paycheck Protection Program was created, I thought we would have a lifeline and be able to pay some employees even though we had almost no business. But then I read the headlines. Billions of dollars went to chain restaurants, hotels, sports teams owned by billionaires, and businesses with connections at the big banks. The program ran out of money before it got to our little business in South Carolina.
When I finally got a PPP loan, it was two months after the shutdowns started, and I only got enough money to pay a few weeks of employee salaries. Months later, I got a second loan; again it covered only a few weeks of salaries. Meanwhile, our revenue was down more than $130,000, and I was forced to get an Economic Injury Disaster Loan to stay in business. That helped a lot, but I am now more than $150,000 in debt.
I’m heartbroken as I watch our small business customers get beaten down and shut their doors. Countless calls with banks, the Small Business Administration and members of Congress have not led to any further help. I wonder when it will be our turn to turn off the lights for good.
There are no easy answers for a once-in-a-century pandemic. Still, U.S. Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham need to focus less on the federal deficit and more on South Carolina small businesses — the beating hearts of our communities.
Our elected officials should be leading the charge to extend PPP for the smallest businesses that have suffered the worst and develop new loan programs to restart thousands of South Carolina businesses that already have shut down. It’s not yet too late for our business, but it might be too late if Congress doesn’t act quickly.
Tonya Morris is the owner of Michael’s Element in Myrtle Beach.