Commentary: Overly generous unemployment benefits are bad for SC business — and workers

Come Labor Day, I will have been a small business owner for 50 years. I currently make my living as a landlord; the core of my tenant base is small business owners.
I speak with some of these business people every day during the work week, and their most consistent business challenge is the ability to hire workers. That challenge is longstanding, going back to at least the 1990s.
What is new is that government has so tightened the weave of its safety net in response to COVID-19 that it is almost airtight.
The benefits available to potential workers are so generous that they disincentivize seeking employment. The dismal April jobs report makes clear that troubling situation. Almost 1 million new hires were predicted, but the number reported was only 266,000. It worked out to a miss of 771,000. I am not surprised.
One of my tenants has a window-cleaning business. A productive worker can make $50,000 a year; that same potential worker has been able to stay home, be nonproductive and collect state and federal jobless benefits of more than $20,000 in a year. That business suffered significantly owing to government-imposed COVID-19 policies, and the owner is not now able to regrow his business owing to overly generous unemployment benefits.
A snack vendor tenant has opportunities to add routes but is unable to do so owing to his inability to hire workers. Another tenant has an opening for a warehouse worker that he has been unable to fill for months. An electrician couldn’t get four of his workers to come back to work; he eventually gave up and sold two of his work vans. And the list goes on and on.
The Biden administration’s claim is that overly generous unemployment benefits are not to blame but rather that people are afraid to go back to work. While a small percentage of potential workers might feel that way, it is my belief that it is those too-generous unemployment benefits that don’t just prompt but actually encourage those receiving them to stay home and unemployed.
A most basic understanding of human nature informs one that if free money is being passed out, people will line up with their hands out to receive it. And in this situation, they can avoid lines, sit at home, and the money will be delivered to them.
Government policy regarding unemployment insurance benefits is encouraging and making millions of potential workers dependent on government for their daily bread. Those most impacted are young entry-level workers who are not learning foundational job skills on which to build successful careers.
We can only speculate on the consequences of this, but suffice it to say they are not good, and they are likely to echo through the economy for many years into the future.
Gov. Henry McMaster has called a halt to the insanity, and it is high time for other governors to do so. I predict that many will. The federal government needs to do likewise.
Walter Carr is a real estate broker and owner of Carr Properties in Charleston.