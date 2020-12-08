Commentary: Overcome hatred and violence through education

The killing of George Floyd and other examples of police violence against African Americans ignited a political and cultural explosion in 2020. Although the U.S. has come far from the era of state-enforced discrimination and segregation, this year’s events remind us how much more we have to do.
For Charleston, the wounds remain from the 2015 murder of nine members of Emanuel AME Church, a crime that shocked the world.
The killer was counting on his atrocities to spark racial conflict. His deliberate goal was to spread his own hatred like a contagion or a communicable disease. But Mother Emanuel’s parishioners demonstrated extraordinary courage and grace by refusing to respond as expected. To the amazement of the world, family members of the victims publicly forgave him.
This shows the power of people who choose the path less traveled. A similar strategy could help the nation come together in pursuit of enduring social justice. One starting point would be for our nation’s schools to teach a new generation the reasons for Dr. Martin Luther King’s commitment to nonviolence.
Dr. King sacrificed his life so that America would not have to go down the violent path of so many other nations where generations of racial injustice have led to generations of racial slaughter.
Critical to his success was the principle of nonviolence, a companion to the forgiveness offered by Mother Emanuel’s members. In this counterintuitive way, an oppressed minority was able to experience a revolutionary victory against state-sponsored racial apartheid in the South.
This tumultuous year reminded us that, despite important progress, enduring social justice in America remains an unfulfilled necessity. Yet violence only begets more inhumanity and moves us further from the goal of justice for all.
In the face of intense resistance, Dr. King demonstrated that nonviolence worked. Such an emphasis on nonviolence should be part of civic education, a subject often neglected today. The earlier we start, the more effective such training will be.
This is the reason that we felt as educators the need to launch a national initiative to teach Dr. King’s nonviolent social justice principles to a new generation. Our first step was to interview civil rights pioneers like Ambassador Andrew Young whose life also modeled the same nonviolent principles that are an essential foundation for productive citizenship in a democratic society.
Now we are beginning to introduce both the high school and elementary school versions of our MLK curricula in over a half dozen other states across the country.
The goal of our educational initiative is to try to raise up thousands of Dr. Kings — from among every community in our great and diverse nation — by harnessing the power of the tools of the digital age to be torchbearers for his transcendent ideals of social justice.
Recent history in Charleston is evidence of the many racial demons still afflicting our society. But we can all learn from the history of the courageous families of Mother Emanuel who followed Dr. King’s example and refused to give in to the dark forces of hatred and violence.
Dr. King’s precious legacy, especially his commitment to nonviolence and to universal brotherhood, offers the best hope for our increasingly divided nation. When we teach future generations the nonviolent social justice principles of Dr. King, we equip them to shine a light in the darkness that leads toward a better future for us all.
Anthony Jones, M.Ed., is associate provost and assistant vice president of Enrollment Management at Howard University. Matthew Daniels, J.D., Ph.D., is the chairman of Law and Human Rights at the Institute of World Politics.