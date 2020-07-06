Commentary: Our national parks need urgent help

Following the U.S. Senate’s historic bipartisan vote to pass the Great American Outdoors Act, it is now up to House representatives to secure an enduring investment in our national parks and public lands on behalf of all Americans.
National parks are the common ground that defines our shared history and heritage; the scenic landscapes and historical sites commemorating people, places and events that give shape to our uniquely American story. And, they are beloved by hundreds of millions of people. Over the past five years, national parks have welcomed more than 300 million people annually.
From South Carolina to every corner of the country, these iconic places demand our renewed commitment to their care and the funding needed to do the job.
The Great American Outdoors Act would direct up to $6.5 billion to reduce the National Park Service’s $11.9 billion deferred maintenance backlog, which has been decades in the making. From the old-growth bottomland hardwood forests of Congaree National Park to the sacred grounds of Reconstruction Era National Historical Park, South Carolina’s national parks protect the state’s abundant natural and cultural resources. Yet, these places also require more than $27.2 million in deferred maintenance for historic structures, trails, water systems, roads and visitor centers.
The Great American Outdoors Act also would help our economy at a time when states like South Carolina need it most. Gateway communities around national parks would see considerable increases in spending for the work necessary to restore our parks, which in turn would support additional job creation in South Carolina.
Last year, visitor spending in park communities resulted in a $41.7 billion benefit to the nation’s economy and supported 340,500 jobs. In South Carolina, 1.7 million visitors spent an estimated $93.6 million while visiting the state’s national parks, supporting 1,310 jobs. These remarkable numbers reflect that parks are not only beloved, they are economic engines worthy of continued care and investment.
The needs are pressing and close to home. Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park, which saw nearly 900,000 visitors last year, requires roughly $9 million to tackle deferred maintenance needs for its buildings, paved roads, piers and docks. Despite concerted efforts by the National Park Service, the current state of repair jeopardizes park operations, not to mention the $66 million in economic output and more than 700 jobs the park supported in 2019.
As our partners at NPS work diligently to address park infrastructure, the National Park Foundation is proud to provide philanthropic support for projects and programs that reduce deferred maintenance. In 2019, for example, the foundation awarded more than $3.5 million for service corps.
The foundation and the robust community of philanthropic park partners are honored to provide critical support for our special places though efforts like service corps, but at the end of the day, philanthropy alone cannot solve the National Park System’s significant deferred maintenance challenges.
I urge the House to act quickly. Enactment of the Great American Outdoors Act will protect our national parks while boosting our nation’s broader economic recovery for years to come. I applaud South Carolina Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott for their steadfast support of this bill in the Senate, and U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, who has led efforts on House companion legislation with backing from longtime conservation champions like Rep. Jim Clyburn.
For more than a century, national parks have occupied a central place in American life. They belong to all of us, an inheritance we share, and we owe them our best.
Will Shafroth is president and CEO of the National Park Foundation, the nonprofit wing of the National Park Service for protecting and enhancing national parks.