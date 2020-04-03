Commentary: Ordinance would deprive Charleston residents of right to comment

Though it is understandable that, in light of these difficult times, Charleston City Council must take unprecedented action to maintain a sense of normalcy and ensure that Charleston may continue to function and plan for the future, such action must not sacrifice the foundational fabric of our society: that every citizen has a right to participate in the governance of our nation.

An essential element of this self-governance is the right to comment on public concerns and this right must not be deprived by unduly burdensome, draconian measures.

A proposed ordinance, as written, creates unnecessary barriers that unconstitutionally deprive the public of its right to comment. Specifically, this ordinance provides just two options for the citizens of Charleston to exercise their right to comment: Mail in advance of the meeting or access the virtual meeting, both of which work to severely limit, if not entirely extinguish, the together-collective voice of the community.

The first option requires a citizen to leave their home to not only mail, but also notarize, the comment. Such a requirement is in direct contravention to the advice and orders of the president of the United States, the governor of South Carolina, the mayor of Charleston, along with medical professionals, and this Council. Further, it creates an unnecessary hazard for the postal workers, city employees, and notaries.

Alternatively, the second option requires a citizen gain access to the virtual meeting. In the past, citizens without internet access could utilize the libraries and other sources of free internet connection. With these points of access now closed, this option provides no plan of action to provide access to citizens and ensure public participation.

At a minimum, the Council should implement measures similar to those taken by the Charleston County School District to address the more than 4,000 students without internet access.

Additionally, this ordinance provides that virtual meetings will take place on various platforms, but it does not provide assistance for those individuals lacking the necessary technical expertise. Moreover, the parameters of this option are void of any contingency plans for disrupted connectivity and is silent as to procedures for recess or adjournment if a participant’s connection is lost.

Nor does it provide protection for those participants who are connected but otherwise unable to hear, comment or both. Under this ordinance, the council will have the apparent discretionary authority to decide when and for whom to wait if the connection is lost.

Still more concerning is the proposal’s willingness to implement measures to restrict the speech of the council’s constituents. This ordinance empowers the council to automatically silence the people, “other than Board Members and City staff,” during the meeting. Citizens will remain silenced, that is, on “mute,” until recognized by the chairperson.

This ordinance neither provides safeguards against the chairperson’s unbridled discretion to recognize those wishing to comment, nor does it provide instructions as to how a citizen would seek recognition, should they wish to comment.

This default “mute” function creates an unconstitutional prior restraint against free speech by preemptively silencing the public on the basis that council anticipates participant disruptions.

Council cannot rely on the mere possibility of a disruption to silence the public. Instead, all participants must be afforded the right to attend the meeting and exercise their free speech. If the participant speaks out of order or otherwise causes a disruption, then and only then, may the council gag such speech. Without a disruption by the participant, the council’s prior restraint is an unenforceable infringement on the constitutional rights of all citizens.

No compromise of the very important right of constituents to be afforded active participation in public hearings should be made, in spite of our now-present collective struggle. Though accommodations may be necessary, the options provided, as proposed, are inappropriate. Accordingly, the City Council must not approve this measure.

Scott W. Anthony is president of the Harleston Village Association.