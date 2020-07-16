Commentary: Opening SC schools won't 'cure' children's mental health problems

On July 8, Dr. Deborah Greenhouse, a well-respected pediatrician, spoke to a S.C. Senate panel on returning kids to school. During her comments, she reported seeing children in her practice dealing with anxiety and depression caused by isolation resulting from our coronavirus pandemic. She stated that she has seen 8-year-olds who have presented “suicidal,” saying they “don’t want to be here anymore.”
This is, understandably, very scary for her, and no doubt even scarier to the parents.
Knowing a bit about Dr. Greenhouse, I am sure that she and I agree on more than 95% of our stances on the mental and physical well-being of children. While I agree that the mental health of our children should be a focus of our efforts during this pandemic, I disagree on the use of a potentially suicidal 8-year-old as a weapon of influence in opening S.C. schools in the fall.
I disagree, not because it isn’t alarming that an 8-year-old may say this, but because her presentation seems to imply that putting this child back into school in the fall will be a “cure” for these worrisome thoughts. In my opinion, that implication does not benefit the care of these struggling children in the long run.
No two children develop or respond to stress in the same way. It is not uncommon for a frustrated, sad and anxious child to say, “I wish I had never been born” or even “I should just kill myself!”
These childhood statements, like Dr. Greenhouse’s statement, are certainly shocking and are used to convey important information to the listener. Hearing these statements can make a panicked parent want to call 911, rush to an emergency room or even admit her child to a psychiatric facility.
As a parent, I have experienced that rush of fear when a child says, “I wish I were dead,” but I urge adults to understand the developmental purpose of these statements and to face them with compassion, confidence and concern, not with shock or panic that could lead to poor decisions and further trauma.
So what should you do? Keep calm, listen to them, hug them, tell them you love them, and tell them you will keep them safe.
Next, it is always appropriate to take steps to make your home safer (e.g., making sure gun and medicine cabinets are locked), keep your child monitored and contact a mental health professional.
During the past four months, health insurers have expanded coverage for telemedicine visits, making health care for children and families more accessible. One of our immediate goals should be to continue to expand all insurance coverage in South Carolina and press insurance providers to continue telemedicine reimbursements, ensuring that struggling children and families do not fall through the cracks.
It is our job as adults to keep children safe. It is our responsibility to facilitate their growth into functional, caring and healthy adults.
I agree with Dr. Greenhouse and the American Academy of Pediatrics that in-person school is a vital part of a child’s development. (Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday also called on schools to reopen for in-person instruction.) Beyond academics, school provides the essential developmental experiences of navigating social interactions, learning to interact with nonparental adults and taking responsibility for personal choices.
In-person school in a safe environment is what is best for kids, but it is important to know that opening schools is not a “cure” for children’s mental health problems.
Those solutions are more difficult and are best worked through when not shocked or panicked. Like a family caring for a struggling child, our decisions must be guided by compassion, confidence and concern.
I applaud Dr. Greenhouse for advocating for S.C. children. Let’s make sure that as the panic subsides, we continue to make decisions that keep our kids safe by making sure services outside of school are in place to serve our struggling families.
Dr. A. Lee Lewis is an associate professor of psychiatry and the division director for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at MUSC.