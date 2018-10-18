John Gouge walks through flood waters as he goes to check on the post office Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in St. Marks, Fla. Supercharged by abnormally warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle with terrifying winds of 155 mph Wednesday, splintering homes and submerging neighborhoods before continuing its march inland. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)