Commentary: On a march to remove a million pieces of plastic pollution

Three years ago, our community came together to seek and implement solutions to the multitude of problems associated with harmful plastic pollution in our environment.

Together with local leaders, including Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, we joined plastics experts, public policy advisers and innovative entrepreneurs from around the world at an engaging summit, “Breaking Down Plastic,” held at the Charleston Gaillard Center. Our goal wasn’t to discuss plastic pollution research but rather to demonstrate thought leadership in enacting collaborative solutions to the issues we were seeing and experiencing in the Lowcountry.

Today, we have so much to celebrate. In just three short years, more than 787,000 pieces of litter have been removed from South Carolina’s beaches, forests and human habitats by nearly 1,200 individuals and organizations. These statistics stem from the Litter-free Digital Journal, a project in the South Carolina Aquarium Citizen Science app that was launched during “Breaking Down Plastic.”

Data from the Litter-free Digital Journal have already been shared by citizens and businesses to inform many of the 19 litter-reducing municipal ordinances throughout our state, including the new regulation regarding single-use plastics that recently went into effect for the city of Charleston. These community-driven local actions directly improve human and environmental health and help save the beloved wildlife native to our state. The journal has been leveraged by people to drive purposeful change in our communities, a true testament to the power of citizen science.

On this third anniversary of “Breaking Down Plastic,” our community is also celebrating the S.C. Aquarium’s 20th anniversary, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and the 350th anniversary of the city of Charleston. Let us commemorate these worthy milestones by innovatively engaging in conservation action together in a way that respects our need to maintain a safe and socially responsible distance from others.

In honor of our commitment to ensure a healthy future for our state, the aquarium is thrilled to be on the “march to a million” in the Litter-free Digital Journal. As citizen scientists engaging in solo sweeps to respect quarantine protocols, we aim to document and remove the 1 millionth piece of litter from South Carolina’s environment in 2020, an honorable feat we envision celebrating at a later date.

Local efforts have already contributed to our most productive February ever, with nearly 92,000 pieces of debris logged and properly disposed of. Although we are well on our way to recording the millionth debris item, we need the public’s help to achieve this goal.

Conservation goes hand-in-hand with community and camaraderie, but we must now be creative and connect with each other in unconventional ways. As we practice social distancing in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, we are enlisting everyone to join our powerful digital community of citizen scientists in conserving South Carolina’s waters, wildlife and wild places by embarking on “Solo Sweeps” during the month of April, in recognition of Earth Day.

Our hope is that Lowcountry residents will consider participating in a litter sweep as individuals (what we’re dubbing solo sweeps) and log their observations in our open-source digital database as part of our Earth Day initiative “Solo Sweep” project. Collectively, our efforts will continue to drive actionable solutions, and we will complete our “march to a million” by being #solotogether.

Download the South Carolina Aquarium Citizen Science app (in the App Store or Google Play) and become a member of our Litter-free Digital Journal project.

Whether participants incorporate this action as a solo sweep in home school or health routine while safely enjoying nature, or simply pick up and record a single item of litter while walking through the neighborhood, volunteers will be driving positive change for the benefit of everyone in our community.

As journalist Chai Jing stated, “The strongest governments on Earth cannot clean up pollution by themselves. They must rely on each ordinary person, like you and me, on our choices, and on our will.”

Together, the solution is in our hands.

Christi Hughes is conservation research program administrator at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston.