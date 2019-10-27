Youths around the world were in the streets in record numbers last month demanding action on climate change — making this the biggest climate mobilization in history. Held during Climate Week, in which world leaders met in New York to showcase climate action and discuss next steps in addressing the climate crisis, the strikes are bringing climate to the forefront of conversations.
What’s driving young people to demonstrate? An exhaustive federal report shows there is an urgent need to address climate change within a decade. The amount of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere is the highest in millions of years, sea levels have risen 7-8 inches since 1900, and ocean temperatures break records every year. In Charleston, we are experiencing more frequent and severe storms, record rain events, flooding and extreme heat.
With these changes, nurses are seeing more disease and illness in the communities we care most about. About 102,440 S.C. children suffer from asthma, and as a school nurse, I see more asthma episodes and breathing problems on poor-air-quality days and during extreme heat. In addition, I see first-hand the effects on children of longer allergy seasons, expanded disease vectors, severe weather and food insecurity.
Because younger generations are among the most affected by unchecked climate change, they are fighting for their future. In Charleston, local environmental and conservation groups joined with youths on Sept. 20 for a rally to help bring the Lowcountry together to discuss real solutions and ask our leaders to meet the challenges of climate change. Speakers such as Rowan Emerson, a sophomore at the College of Charleston, called his concerns a mid-life crisis and urged others to “stop doing nothing because you can’t do everything.”
These young activists haven’t lost momentum. Emerson is heading a push to use Ecosia, a free search engine that finds spots to plants trees on area campuses, and is encouraging his classmates to get engaged on climate action. Ashley Hall senior Tolli Rosol is working to phase out single-use coffee cups at her school and job. She is also working on a research project about human effects on coral and macroalgae and how they help protect island nations. And the youngest speaker of the event, 11-year-old Talulah Tant, continues her fight to preserve public access to water on Johns Island through The Local Pulse.
Climate change is already harming human health. As a country, we need to speed the transition to cleaner, safer energy sources while creating well-paying jobs and front-line communities most affected by climate change. Our nation’s leaders need to support transitioning our country to a 100 percent clean-energy economy to provide relief to S.C. populations who are breathing toxic air. Requiring net-zero carbon emissions will help address the significant and disproportionate health disparities faced by minority communities and other vulnerable areas.
Fortunately, we have the solutions to address climate change and prevent illnesses, injuries and deaths. Time is running out, and we must act quickly. Let’s stand up for children’s health and create a better world for our kids and for future generations.
Hannah Noel-Bouchard is a school nurse in Charleston and an Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments environmental health nurse fellow.