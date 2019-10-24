Common wisdom holds that there is a time and place for everything. In the case of the groundbreaking for the International African American Museum, it is entirely appropriate to state that now is the time and Charleston is the place.
Now is the time because a more complete understanding of this nation’s complex history requires a continued exploration of the institution of slavery and its many ramifications.
Now is the time because the exploration must include serious scholarship concerning the continent of Africa, the achievements, and failings, of the civilizations that existed throughout continental Africa and the colonial influences that catalyzed the enslavement of African peoples.
Now is the time because our current electoral politics tend to magnify the significance of characteristics that divide us — when a more reflective understanding of our respective origins, and our common aspirations, would be in keeping with the ideal of a civil society.
Charleston is the place because of its rich history and reverence for events and figures of the past that inform our present and future: the Stono Slave Revolt, Denmark Vesey, the Ordinance of Secession, Fort Sumter, J. Waties Waring, the hospital strike, Mother Emanuel AME, to name a few. Fittingly, the International African American Museum will illuminate, through the lens of Charleston, the important impact of African-Americans, whose innovative, inventive and creative contributions continue to shape our world.
Charleston is the place because very few other communities in this country so plainly reflect the influences of their once-enslaved inhabitants. The music, the food, the architecture, the art all bespeak the melding of multiple cultures.
Charleston is the place because of Gadsden’s Wharf, the site of the museum, on whose weathered boards strode thousands of Africans, taking their first steps into an existence that must have seemed frightening and utterly hopeless. And yet, generations later, descendants of those Africans, together with people of many other creeds and cultures, are working to create an institution that will demonstrate that, despite all, the human spirit emerges triumphant.
Wilbur Johnson, a Charleston attorney, is chairman of the board of the International African American Museum.