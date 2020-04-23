Commentary: No reason to rush project that would alter Charleston forever

Charleston’s administration and Mayor Tecklenburg in particular have demonstrated both vision and compassion in protecting the health of our neighbors while keeping the city running and the economy percolating during this pandemic.
Likewise, the Army Corps of Engineers has mobilized across the country to lend assistance and expertise in fighting COVID-19, including converting a Charleston fitness center into a potential field hospital.
So it is perplexing that these organizations would choose this uncertain time to plop into our laps a proposal for likely the biggest, most expensive, most transformative construction project in the city’s history. And to provide just 60 days for the public to get educated about the proposal and provide comments at a time when most of us are focused solely on staying healthy and returning to work safely.
On Monday, the Charleston District of the Corps of Engineers unveiled the results of a $3 million study on controlling storm surge into our historic city. The highlights include an 8-mile wall surrounding most of the peninsula, a 4,000-foot-long jetty-like structure off The Battery to dissipate waves, and a few other measures to keep surges from hurricanes and other storms at bay.
For a proposal of this magnitude, this would be a short comment period in ideal times. These are not ideal times. We have sent a letter to the city and the Corps requesting the comment period be extended to 120 days.
We are also asking for the city and the Corps to tell us how they will engage the public and make sure everyone has a chance to be heard:
• How will the Corps fulfill its obligation to provide for public participation?
• Will there be virtual public sessions?
• And if so, how will the Corps account for affected neighborhoods without the robust internet connections of more affluent areas?
The project website says the Corps is planning some “virtual office hours” where you can call with questions. What is really needed is a longer public education and comment period that will give the people of Charleston an opportunity to understand exactly what’s being proposed and ask for clarity on some important issues the proposal doesn’t directly address.
For example, what about areas like the Rosemont community that wouldn’t be protected by the proposed wall? What about Union Pier, slated for potential redevelopment that could provide significant economic, public access and resilience benefits to the city? Would communities and homeowners be displaced, and how much land would be claimed for the project under eminent domain? What about the two-thirds of Charleston’s population that lives outside the peninsula? How would the city pay its share of the project’s cost?
And how does this fit with the city’s embrace of the innovative strategies to combat flooding and living with rising water described in the Dutch Dialogues report that came out last year?
Shaping this proposal took 18 months, construction could take decades, and the project would cost upward of $2 billion. The result would alter Charleston forever. There is no reason to rush the public through its critical oversight role.
This newspaper recently opined: “It is crucial that the public gets involved in making this existential decision.” We completely concur. And we ask that the city and the Corps detail their plans for making that happen.
Laura Cantral is executive director of the Coastal Conservation League.