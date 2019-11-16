Public school educators in South Carolina are working very hard to improve outcomes for students. And they are inundated by well-intended programs and reform efforts to “fix” our schools — in literacy, mathematics, career education, early childhood development and certainly STEM, to name just a few. With lagging student test scores these are good things. But consider three facts:
First, out-of-school factors account for about 80 percent of the differences in student achievement. Students cannot readily learn if they are hungry, traumatized and have mental and physical health challenges.
Second, most good ideas in education sit in siloed and often duplicative programs that do not address the real problems faced by educators, students and families. Fragmented efforts undermine their effectiveness and efficiency.
Third, too many teachers work in traditionally organized schools and have little or no time to learn from each other. Educators cannot be creative if their schools are not designed for them to be so.
We have seen how individual programs and reforms can enhance opportunities for children, and many of these interventions have proven that intellect and achievement knows no ZIP code. However, a schools-only approach to improving teaching and learning will not help all students be ready for college and the jobs of a global, information-age economy.
From our perspective, what we need is transformation — not more reform.
We understand that one might argue this is semantics. However, the difference in these words matters. When we reform something, we seek to make it better. We tinker and maybe improve. When we transform, we examine the system and change it. We blur organizational boundaries and rethink the time, talent and treasure already at our disposal.
Instead of isolating an “issue” and finding a remedy for that particular issue, transformation is about adapting and reinventing good ideas and creating innovative ways for those who teach and learn in our schools to adapt and act on them. It is about supporting those who live in our communities so they can take charge of igniting the change they need and deserve. Doing so requires a catalyst in order to accelerate a chemical reaction.
At the University of South Carolina-Columbia, we have launched an enterprise called ALL4SC (Accelerator for Leading and Learning for South Carolina) that, at its core, is all about transformation. We have 12 colleges on our campus, from medicine to music and education to engineering and more, that are willing to combine assets to assist high-need communities. ALL4SC is not another “program.” Instead, it is about how a Research 1 university can serve as a stimulus for students, parents and communities to capitalize on their strengths to transform the preschool through postsecondary education system to meet every child’s needs.
Imagine if every child had a personalized learning plan that considers his or her academic strengths as well as social, emotional and physical health needs.
Imagine if schools were designed so teachers, social workers, counselors and youth developers from private and public sectors combined their talents to serve the whole child.
Imagine if we relocated resources from different agencies, school districts and universities to spur economic mobility and academic achievement while bettering the lives of more South Carolinians.
Imagine if we used research evidence and powerful stories of what is working to inform and inspire practitioners, policymakers and the public to take bold new action to transform our education system.
We can do this because many pieces of the puzzle — existing reforms, initiatives and assets — are already in place in our state. We can do this because hundreds of educators, researchers, policymakers and business leaders already have told us they are willing to work with us.
As the flagship institution in the state, the University of South Carolina has committed significant funds to support ALL4SC. We will begin our partnership with the Fairfield County school community in a think big, start small and learn fast approach so others can adapt and reinvent this kind of effort elsewhere in South Carolina and the nation.
It is not time for more reform. It is time for transformation.
Jon Pedersen is dean of the College of Education at the University of South Carolina. Barnett Berry is director of ALL4SC and a research professor in the USC College of Education.