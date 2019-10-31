The mission of the State Election Commission is to ensure every eligible citizen has the opportunity to register to vote and participate in fair and impartial elections with the assurance that every vote will count.
That is why S.C. voters heading to the polls this month for more than 180 local elections will cast their ballots on a new paper-based voting system. The system is easy to use. Voters will make their selections on a touch screen, review their selections, then print their ballot. To cast their ballot, voters will place it in a scanner that counts the votes and drops the ballot into a locked box.
South Carolina needed a new voting system. The old system was approaching the end of its useful life of 15 years and tabulated votes electronically with no paper trail to audit votes. Having a paper record of every ballot cast is the standard of today and adds an important layer of security to the election process. Audits of paper ballots will give election officials and voters even more confidence in the accuracy of elections.
During the procurement process, the evaluation panel considered proposals from three voting-system vendors for systems with both ballot-marking devices and hand-marked ballots. The panel was advised by experts in cybersecurity, voter accessibility and election administration. While there are some advantages to hand-marked ballots, the panel unanimously found those were outweighed by the advantages of ballot-marking devices. Voters make mistakes marking paper ballots by hand that must be interpreted by election officials tasked with determining the voter’s intent. Additionally, paper ballots are not equally accessible to many voters with disabilities, requiring either the assistance of others or a completely different method of voting from other voters.
South Carolinians have been voting on touchscreens for the past 15 years. Voting on the new system combines the familiarity of a touchscreen with the security of a paper ballot. Voters will find the new system offers the easiest transition while also making our elections more secure, accurate, accessible and reliable.
In fact, South Carolinians have already voted on the new system, and we are seeing positive responses. Voters in Aiken and York counties were the first to use the new system, in September. According to county election officials and poll workers, the process went smoothly. We are confident that we will see the same positive results statewide.
Moving to a paper-based system is not without its challenges. In absentee precincts, the combination of a new paper-based system combined with outdated laws has the potential to create delays in reporting results. Under existing law, absentee ballots cannot be processed until 9 a.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots cast on the old electronic system were processed very quickly. However, with the new system, election officials will have to process every paper ballot individually. In a presidential election with more than half a million absentee ballots, it is unlikely that election officials will finish this work on Election Day. While our current law worked for in-person absentee voting 20 years ago, the current popularity of absentee voting combined with a return to paper ballots has overcome the ability of election officials to report results in a timely manner.
We need to update our law to work more efficiently with the new realities of a paper-based system and an ever-increasing number of absentee voters. The State Election Commission is committed to working with the General Assembly to enact solutions to this problem. Updating state law early in 2020 will help make sure the citizens of South Carolina know the results of elections in a timeframe they have come to expect.
I am excited for voters as we enter this new era of S.C. elections. We have a system that blends the best features of paper and electronic voting. The system is more secure than ever, accessible to all voters and will serve the citizens of South Carolina for many years to come. Now, you need only do your part and exercise your right to vote.
For more information on the new voting system and how to vote, visit NoExcuseSC.com.
Marci Andino is executive director of the S.C. State Election Commission.