Commentary: New polls put Sanders on top as Nevada caucus looms

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is the top presidential pick of Democrats nationwide in the new Emerson College poll released Tuesday night — his fifth-straight first-place finish in a national poll this month. Perhaps even more significant is Sanders’ 10-point lead over former vice president Joe Biden on the question, “Who do you think will be the Democratic nominee?”
Democrats also showed interest in two former 2020 candidates as potential vice presidents: Sen. Kamala Harris of California and millionaire entrepreneur Andrew Yang.
According to Emerson, 29% of Democrats support Sanders; 22% back Biden; 14% are with former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg; and 12% support Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Despite their surprising performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, both former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota lagged well behind in single digits at 8% and 6% respectively.
“Sanders continues to build upon his base and has solidified his position as the front-runner,” said Spencer Kimball, director of Emerson College Polling. “Biden has lost support, especially among African Americans, which now opens the door for Bloomberg, maybe Buttigieg or even Klobuchar to win over the moderate voter and become the alternative to Sanders going into Super Tuesday.”
Sanders’ national polling success comes on the heels of numbers from Nevada showing him with a solid double-digit lead going into Saturday’s caucus. One reason for Sanders’ rise is his support among Nevada’s Latino voters. According to a new Telemundo poll, Sanders has tied Biden among Latino voters with about a third of their support. Biden’s hopes for reviving a flailing campaign rely heavily on support from African American and Latino voters.
The Emerson poll also found that most Democrats believe the likely nominee is Sanders (32%), not former front-runner Biden (22%). At 16%, Bloomberg is the only other candidate in double digits on this question.
Emerson’s findings were echoed in a new Morning Consult poll released Wednesday morning with Sanders at 28% and Bloomberg at 20%, Biden at 19% and Buttigieg at 12%.
“Senator Sanders definitely has the narrative advantage at this point — despite razor-thin wins in Iowa and New Hampshire — and he and the other campaigns know it,” said Democratic strategist Lynda Tran of 270 Strategies. “If his team’s focus on Latino organizing over the past several months pays off the way they are anticipating, he will have important momentum heading into South Carolina.
“All that said, this race is still wide open. With more than 1,300 delegates across 14 states up for grabs on Super Tuesday (March 3), I’d say it is too soon to tell by a mile who will walk away with the nomination,” Tran said.
Emerson also asked Democrats about potential vice presidential candidates and — while the candidates say it’s too early to talk about running mates — the candidates most often named as best pick for VP were Harris (20%), Yang (18%) and 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton (16%). Earlier on Tuesday, Clinton shot down talk of a potential VP slot.
In theoretical head-to-head matchups, American general election voters gave President Trump narrow victories within the margin of error when matched against Biden, Bloomberg, Buttigieg and Klobuchar. Trump narrowly lost to Sanders, once again within the margin of error.
In a question of special interest to Iowa and New Hampshire, 60% of Americans say the presidential primary system should stay the same as it is today, versus 40% who’d like to see a national primary election on a single day.
