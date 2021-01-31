Commentary: New legal weapons needed to fight human trafficking

It’s welcome news that a Charleston tri-county area task force has been launched to aid the victims of human trafficking in South Carolina. As important as it is to stop the traffickers, it is equally imperative to help the victims reclaim their lives. Not only must they have safe housing, job training and employment opportunities, but they also need the psychological support that comes with being seen, heard and personally valued.

But make no mistake: The battle against human trafficking across the U.S. and around the globe is unending. According to the International Labor Organization, 25 million people are being trafficked and the profits may be as much as $150 billion annually.

Women and girls represent well over half the victims — 71% is the current estimate. Among those females who have been identified as victims, 79% were trafficked specifically for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

There is surely no one in the general public or political world who doesn’t want human trafficking stamped out. That’s been the goal in Congress, which passed the Trafficking Victims Protection Act in 2000 and updated it five times in the past 17 years. But now the law has to be updated yet again to keep pace with sweeping changes in technology and communications.

The Communications Decency Act also needs to be rewritten so that digital platforms no longer have immunity no matter what they publish, a situation that has encouraged Big Tech to look the other way at predatory material on its sites. And Congress should move on what is called the EARN IT Act, which will allow survivors and state attorneys general to sue technology companies for facilitating child sexual abuse material.

We need these changes because technology is now the chief tool traffickers use to rope young people in. The online exploitation of vulnerable kids has been especially acute because the pandemic restrictions have left so many isolated, frustrated and confused. Internet advertising, social media, chat rooms — they are all part of the problem, and Washington must respond.

Until recently, it seemed hopeless to expect action from a divided and paralyzed Congress. But now there is cause for optimism. President Joe Biden has a deep understanding of the evils of human trafficking from his decades of service in the Senate, and there is bipartisan support for taking action. So while there may be disagreements on the precise steps to take — some advocates want more attention paid to the abuses of forced labor, others to sexual exploitation — enough common ground can be found to work out an effective compromise.

It’s encouraging that the Senate leaders of the drive to update and strengthen the TVPA are Ohio’s Rob Portman, a Republican, and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, a Democrat. A respected bipartisan team like that gives me hope for success.

Janet Jensen is the founder of The Jensen Project, a nonprofit organization focused on strengthening partnerships in the fight against sexual violence.