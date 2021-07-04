Commentary: New Hope compromise shows SC can balance economic growth, quality of life

Two of my top priorities as a S.C. House member are ensuring continued economic growth and protecting our rich natural resources and historic sites. Some people may think that these are conflicting objectives. They are not. Not only is it possible to balance economic growth and the preservation of natural resources, it is our responsibility.
While I am a proponent of economic growth and a strong supporter of private property rights, this growth should not come at the cost of losing the natural resources we treasure. This growth also should not come at the cost of eroding the quality of life for neighboring citizens who deserve to exercise their right to fully use and enjoy their own property.
There’s no disagreement that economic growth is necessary to sustain our quality of life. However, ask anyone who is drawn to our part of South Carolina, and they will tell you that our quality of life is also directly tied to those things we know and love about the Lowcountry — our forests, waterways, swamps, lakes and wildlife, as well as our historic communities. The beauty of the Lowcountry is its great communities and unparalleled natural resources, existing together in harmony. It is my honor to advocate for policies that help maintain this balance for the benefit of Berkeley County residents and all South Carolinians.
One example of the importance of this balance came up recently when developers planned to build a large industrial warehouse complex on Jedburg Road in the New Hope community of Berkeley County. The design included filling valuable wetlands, and community members were highly concerned about the potential impact the project would have on their quality of life. Several citizens reached out to me to ask for my support.
I encouraged residents, organizations and other stakeholders to come together to discuss their priorities and find a compromise. The resulting outcome proves that it is indeed possible to balance the varying interests of developers, communities and environmentalists.
Ultimately, the developers will be able to proceed with their plans and bring new jobs to Berkeley County. They were able to understand, acknowledge and address community concerns by talking to residents and agreeing to extensive measures to offset any negative impacts, including 100-foot property buffers and a significant investment in the construction of a new community center on Jedburg Road.
The developers also were able to address environmental concerns by working with conservationists and going above and beyond the mitigation required by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to establish a Wassamassaw/Great Cypress Swamp conservation fund, which will be used to protect ecologically significant property in this specific watershed.
What resulted from these discussions is a balanced and considered compromise. This shows what can happen when developers work proactively with communities, and it shows that growth and conservation don’t have to be competing priorities.
Berkeley County is experiencing tremendous economic growth and development. We are fortunate in that regard, but with good fortune comes responsibility. I am committed to using my role as a representative to help bring people to the table when businesses seek to locate near existing communities or in ecologically sensitive areas, and I hope that my fellow elected officials in our region do the same. We must all work together — citizens, developers, elected officials and everyone in between — to strike a delicate balance of growth, prosperity and a high quality of life for everyone in the Lowcountry.
Rep. Sylleste Davis represents District 100 in the S.C. House.