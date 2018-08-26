Over the past 100 years, the practice of medicine has changed dramatically, but in many instances, medical education has fallen short of adapting to those pervasive changes. At MUSC, we are on a course to correct this mismatch.
As the breadth of medical knowledge grows exponentially and the delivery of health care becomes increasingly complex, we need to remodel our education practices to keep pace with the mercurial, complicated health care landscape. As medical educators, we must continue to evaluate and adjust our approach in order for our profession to keep up, evolve and sustain excellence as we provide health care in the future.
Meanwhile, the cost of a medical education continues to rise. Nationally, the average medical student is now carrying nearly $200,000 of debt upon graduation. This places an extraordinary burden on new physicians and often affects their choice of specialty and where they practice.
The MUSC College of Medicine is employing new approaches in an effort to address these issues. In 2009, we began to adjust the way we deliver “preclinical” learning in medical school (typically the first two years). In contrast to the traditional, siloed approach of learning anatomy first, then disease later, our new organ-system-based approach takes a more holistic approach of looking at systems within the body to integrate foundational knowledge of structure and function with the study of diseases that affect these areas. Following this integrated 18-month curriculum, MUSC students will now enter a FLEX phase in which they can choose from a variety of paths, dependent upon their career interests and goals.
Starting with the class entering medical school this fall, students will have the opportunity to pursue FLEX pathways that include concentrated study in medical research, global health, medical humanities or medical education. Further, students who meet eligibility criteria may now join an accelerated pathway that leads to graduation after three years (instead of the traditional four) with entry into a residency position at MUSC.
After extensive investigation and collaboration with other medical schools that employ the accelerated education and training option, MUSC received approval from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education to build the three-year accelerated track in 2016 and to implement the FLEX Curriculum in 2018. We are now one of 15 medical schools in the country to have implemented such a program.
In addition to broadening the educational opportunities and potential areas of concentration for all students, we are especially excited about the benefits that can be gained by offering select medical students a chance to accelerate their education and graduate in three years. While we realize this is not desired or appropriate for all students, for those who are able to meet the competencies in less time and have already decided on a specialty, this option has the potential to eliminate significant costs related to the fourth year of medical school. In addition to tuition, many fourth-year students incur significant expenses traveling to interview with residency programs across the country. Because our accelerated track students are provisionally matched into a residency at MUSC, both the expense and time committed to traveling are eliminated.
Every medical student is different, with varying needs and aspirations. Although a select cohort of mature, academically gifted students will be eligible to earn their M.D. in three years, the MUSC College of Medicine will continue to admit the majority of our medical students on a four-year track. Importantly, the four-year track will also include a component of the curricula tailor-made for each student. The FLEX pathways allow all of our students to more fully explore career paths and interests while in medical school, giving them the benefit of choosing the right path or supplemental education to maximize their educational experience.
Changes like these are not only warranted, they are vital for us to succeed in the future. Through innovative approaches to education and a desire and ability to adjust with the changing times, we will chart the course for the next generation of physicians and those we serve.
Raymond N. DuBois, M.D., Ph.D., is dean of the MUSC College of Medicine.