Commentary: Nation's nurse shortage compounds COVID vaccination problems

The nation's coronavirus death toll has surged past 460,000, a historic national tragedy that already eclipses the combined populations of Charleston, Columbia, North Charleston and Mount Pleasant.
Even before the pandemic, South Carolina had the fourth-worst nurse shortage of any state. Now, nearly a year into the crisis, some intensive care units have become overwhelmed with unprecedented numbers of critical care patients. But as infections spiral in virtually every corner of the country, America's overextended hospitals are looking to an even bleaker future: treating a seemingly constant stream of COVID-19 patients while concurrently administering vaccinations to one of the world's most populous countries.
If you were worried about the strain the first wave placed on America's hospitals, imagine instead the practical staffing challenges of treating a larger second wave that's been compounded by the unprecedented complexity of immunizing the whole nation.
For more than a half-century, nurses have staffed the front lines of immunology by administering the majority of vaccinations and educating patients about their safety and potential side effects. But never in modern medicine have nurses had a national and immediate immunization mandate like the one created by the coronavirus.
For scale, consider seasonal influenza, against which fewer than half of Americans are immunized annually, according to the CDC. A variety of health care workers in various settings routinely administer the flu vaccine every year over many months, which spreads the burden.
But immunizing against the coronavirus, meanwhile, will be extremely more complicated. The leading COVID-19 vaccines require extreme cold storage, which means hospitals are the best facilities to administer the therapy. They also require multiple doses before patients develop full immunity to the virus.
U.S. health care has managed to limp along for decades despite a widening nursing shortage. Those days are fast coming to an end, and not without consequence for ordinary patients.
By one pre-pandemic jobs forecast, the United States would have been short at least 200,000 qualified nurses, though that projection is almost certainly too rosy considering the pandemic's strain.
Whatever the exact measure of America's nursing shortage, its practical effects have been brought into focus by the crisis, which has upended nurse workloads to compensate for surging infections and hospitalizations. Of course, that balancing act comes at a cost: patient outcomes. According to the National Institutes of Health, an increase of just one patient in a nurse's workload results in a 7% increase in patient mortality.
To help the United States meet this moment, 40 U.S. senators of both parties introduced an emergency stopgap bill last year that would make it easier for health care providers to recruit and hire qualified international nurses. The Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act, which is among the most popular proposals in Congress, would recapture previously issued but unused visas for qualified English-speaking international nurses with sterling clinical records.
The resilience act won't solve America's nursing crisis, not by half, but it will ensure South Carolina's hospitals have the nurses necessary to treat surging coronavirus cases while simultaneously immunizing others.
Shari Costantini is a registered nurse and president of the American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment. She also is chief executive of Avant, a staffing and recruitment agency for international health care professionals.