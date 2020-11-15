Commentary: Nation's immigration issues are more than just numbers

Immigration dominated the 2016 presidential campaign, but Joe Biden’s promise during the second debate to “within a hundred days … send to the United States Congress a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people” was the first high-profile focus on the issue in the 2020 campaign.

The president will face difficult policy questions about these undocumented migrants.

The last major immigration legislation passed by Congress was the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act, which legalized 2.7 million undocumented migrants. Since then, both Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump have relied on executive orders to implement their immigration policies.

Previous major laws include the national origins Quota Acts of 1921 and 1924, which restricted immigration from Southern Europe but imposed no limits on immigration from the Western Hemisphere, including Latin America, and the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act, which abolished the 1920s quotas, imposed numerical restrictions on immigration from the Western Hemisphere for the first time and allowed family reunification as a path to legalization.

According to Princeton researcher Douglas Massey, the typical sponsor to an immigrant spouse in 1965 was a U.S. serviceman bringing his foreign wife home.

According to the Brookings Institution, 13.7% of the U.S. population was foreign-born in 2018; the highest portion ever was 14.7% in 1910. The low of 4.7% foreign-born was in 1970. By comparison, about 8.4% of France’s population was foreign-born in 2008. South Korea and Japan had 2% and 1.6% foreign-born population, respectively, in 2011.

Jorge Schiavon is a researcher at Mexico City’s think tank CIDE who helped the Mexican Foreign Ministry in set up its 50 consulates to serve 12 million Mexicans in the United States, the largest consular mission in the world.

Schiavon recently talked to my students at Denison University and said that this number equals 10% of Mexico’s population of 125 million, and that 3 million Central Americans, about 9% of the combined populations of Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala, live in the United States.

He said that since 2010, the number of Mexicans returning home has equaled the number coming to the United States, what experts call “net zero migration.” When I visited the Mexican National Institute of Migration with my Citadel students in 2016, we learned that it provides reintegration services for Mexicans returning from the United States.

According to Pew research, there were about 10.5 million undocumented migrants in the United States in 2017, down from 12.2 million in 2007. About 4.9 million undocumented migrants were Mexican in 2017, down from a high of 6.9 million in 2007.

Southern Methodist University researcher James F. Hollifield and his colleagues reported that advanced industrial democracies, including the United States., Australia, France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Spain, South Korea and Japan, all have trouble enforcing their immigration laws.

University of California, San Diego researcher John D. Skrentny believes U.S. employers are breaking the law codified in Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1986 immigration law by knowingly hiring illegal migrants.

UCLA cultural anthropologist Jason de Leon reports that about 470 migrants died per year from 1998 to 2012 trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. By comparison, in the United States there were an average of 33,000 “deaths of despair,” a category including suicide, drug overdose and alcoholic liver disease, each year between 1999 and 2017, according to Princeton researchers Anne Case and Angus Deaton.

When I visited a Johns Island migrant camp to distribute winter clothes in 2018, a young man from Chiapas told me in Spanish about how he worked doing local landscaping and painting. This made me reflect that migration issues hit close to home.

Brian Norris, Ph.D., has studied and written about Latin America for 23 years. He is a visiting assistant professor at Denison University and lives on James Island.