Commentary: My mom died at Emanuel AME. Better background checks could have saved her.

I’ve prayed with those grieving many times. As a hospital trauma chaplain, I help families through the pain and suffering of their darkest times. But I wasn’t used to praying through my own grief until the night of June 17, 2015, when I got the phone call telling me that my mother and two cousins had been shot and killed along with six other black people at Emanuel AME Church.
On that hot summer night, a young man entered the church in the middle of Bible study, and the congregation welcomed him in. He sat next to the pastor. They all joined hands, closed their eyes and bowed their heads in prayer. I’ll never know what my mom prayed for in that moment, because that’s when the man, a white supremacist, pulled out his gun and started firing.
In the aftermath, I was confused and angry as to how this hate-filled man could get a gun. Even though he was prohibited by federal law from buying one, my mom’s killer was able to take advantage of a loophole in our background checks to buy one.
A strong background check system is crucial for keeping guns out of the wrong hands. A background check, had it been successfully completed, could have prevented the tragedy in Charleston. When background checks are required and completed, they work — successfully blocking more than 3,000 illegal sales to convicted felons in South Carolina alone each year.
Unfortunately, loopholes make it too easy for criminals, domestic abusers and people filled with hate to get their hands on guns without passing a background check. Current federal law does not require background checks between strangers who meet online or at gun shows. On one website, there are more than 56,000 ads each year in South Carolina offering firearms for sale where no background check is legally required. And research shows that 1 in 9 people buying guns online would fail a background check — a rate seven times higher than the denial rate in gun stores.
It didn’t take long after my mother’s murder to find out how closing the “Charleston loophole” could have averted it. And yet it’s been nearly six years since that horrific day, and we’ve seen little progress. Our state’s leaders have refused to act, even though one of those killed that night, the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, was a fellow state legislator. Our hopes now lie in Washington.
Though Congress hasn’t enacted a meaningful gun safety law in more than 25 years, we have a chance to turn the page. The U.S. House has passed bipartisan background-check legislation this year — including bills to require background checks on all gun sales and to ensure law enforcement has sufficient time to complete those checks. Now the Senate must take bipartisan action. The public wants action: 90% of Americans support background checks, including overwhelming majorities of Republicans and gun owners.
I wish something had been done to change our laws before the gun that killed my mom was sold to the shooter. But if not then, the best time to act is now. We cannot keep waking up to shooting after shooting and accept this as an inevitable reality.
Gun violence costs South Carolina $6.1 billion each year, but for some of us it costs so much more than that. For me, it was my mother, Ethel Lance, and my cousins Susie Jackson and Tywanza Sanders. For others, it’s one of the more than 900 South Carolinians every year who die from guns. Every one of those people leaves behind loved ones and communities that will never be the same.
I’ll never know what my mom was praying for when she bowed her head in that circle on that June night, but I know that today we need more than prayer alone — we need action. I honor my mother’s memory by praying for her, praying for those with power to take action, such as my U.S. senators, and pairing that prayer with action by using my voice to speak out. It’s the only way to help others avoid the grief from gun violence that I have become too familiar with.
The Rev. Sharon Risher is a Charleston native, a faith leader with the Everytown Interfaith Advisory Council and a volunteer with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. She is also the author of "For Such a Time as This: Hope and Forgiveness after the Charleston Massacre."