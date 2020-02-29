Commentary: MUSC's new children’s hospital fulfills passion, purpose

Growing up, I always wanted to be a nurse. While in training, I discovered working with children brought me the most fulfillment — a sense of making a difference for young patients and their families.
My experiences as a caregiver, as well as my life roles as a wife and mother, have given me a tremendous appreciation for the newly opened MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavilion.
Having trained and worked in hematology/oncology wards at children’s hospitals in Texas and Atlanta, I know first-hand the physical, mental and emotional toll of this work. It is sometimes difficult to fathom how strong, resilient and remarkable pediatric patients can be.
Quite frankly, I learned a lot about life and living from them. It is an honor to take care of patients and families whose lives are turned upside down by cancer, a shattering childhood injury or some other debilitating illness.
Every day, the care team members at our community’s new children’s hospital and women’s pavilion strive to deliver their best, which includes the highest quality care, the most compassionate aid, and the utmost when it comes to innovative thinking and types of treatment.
I intentionally refer to the new hospital as belonging to our community because this amazing state-of-the-art facility was planned, designed and built incorporating the input, feedback and experiences of patients and their families, nurses, physicians and other health care workers. This hospital is truly something special.
The Jenkins family members have been involved intimately from the beginning, giving of their time, energy and resources at every stage. In that same vein, the Tourville family has also demonstrated a deep commitment to giving of themselves for the betterment of women, children and families.
Everyone, including the construction workers who held a children’s hospital fundraising event among their crew members, has poured their hearts into this project. You can feel it when you walk through the front door. The love is palpable. Our new hospital is a wonderful place of passion and purpose.
Even though this new facility has been open only a week, I’ve had the opportunity to walk the corridors of this extraordinary hospital several times with my husband, Medical University of South Carolina President David Cole.
As we visit with hospital staff, pediatric patients and family members, I am overwhelmed with feelings of gratitude for the tremendous impact, healing and hope being shared in this space. The natural light in all the rooms, the many places where patients and families can gather, the carefully arranged location of the different specialties and clinics with patient rooms in close proximity; all of it invites a sense of community for everyone who is in this space, long- or short-term.
With the advanced technology in the patient rooms, including iPads and WiFi, we are surging forward in our patients’ and families’ ability to communicate their needs to physicians, nurses, therapists, patient technicians and other caregivers as well as to dietary services, housekeeping and other support services they may need.
Patients who travel from beyond Charleston can use digital technology to connect securely with friends and family members as often as they want, keeping loved ones who may be far away in close touch. As a nurse who spent significant periods of time with family members who had long-term stays in hospitals with sick children, I know the ties back home are often what patients miss most.
Through every step of this journey, the MUSC team has placed patients and their needs first. That laser focus is woven into the fabric of our organization’s DNA. It is the most important pledge we can make, both now and in the future, as we care for the most vulnerable among us – our children.
Kathy Cole is an MUSC volunteer and the wife of MUSC President David Cole.