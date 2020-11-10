Commentary: More analysis needed on proposed Johns Island power line

Our well-being depends on many things. Most will agree that enjoyment of a pristine natural environment is high on the list. That’s why I live on Johns Island.
Santee Cooper’s permit application to construct a high-voltage power line on 80-foot-tall metal pylons across Pennys Creek would result in an unwelcome intrusion. We don’t need this blight on one of the most scenic vistas on Johns Island. We don’t need this casual attrition of home value. We don’t need this assault on the habitat of some of the Lowcountry’s most iconic animal and plant life.
My neighbors and I first heard about this in July. Homeowners living on Pennys Creek, facing despoilation of their property, were never informed about the project, except for two whose land sits directly in the path of the power line. Santee Cooper’s application cites no feasibility or environmental impact studies relating to the abundant plant and animal life in affected wetlands and woodlands. Much more public information and community engagement than provided so far is essential before consensus is reached on this plan.
We are deeply concerned about the visual impact of the power line where it crosses Brickyard Road and Pennys Creek. A cardinal yardstick for residential value is “location, location, location.” Rushland’s development was keyed to the pristine landscape of Pennys Creek and adjacent tidal marshes. Five 80-foot metal poles, each supporting multiple high voltage wires, would dominate and dwarf our natural woodlands and marshes, a landscape framing a wide horizon that sets the stage for spectacular scenic grandeur and prolific bird life.
We suggested that burial of this section of the power line would safeguard against hurricanes. Santee Cooper says that burial would cost five to 10 times more, and would have more disruptive impacts on flora and fauna. However, no data support the cost estimates, whose wide range suggests that formal cost analysis was never performed. Also, no cited studies support the asserted fauna and flora impacts. As citizens committed to preservation of our rural habitat, we are owed robust analysis of an option, so readily dismissed by Santee Cooper, that is an ideal solution to our concern.
Santee Cooper justifies its plan as improvement of power-grid reliability on Johns Island. But no analysis of the current grid is offered. No data say that island residents experience more frequent power outages than anywhere else in the Lowcountry. Santee Cooper’s claims of perceived need must be viewed with skepticism. The V.C. Summer nuclear power station fiasco warned us about Santee Cooper’s lack of transparency.
The agency’s application is silent on alternative routes for a new power line. For example, routes along existing utility rights of way on River Road and Murraywood Road would be more economical and practical for access and maintenance, as well as mitigating environmental impacts on tidal wetlands. In particular, consideration must be given to a route just south of Rushland Landing Road that would parallel the proposed I-526 on/off ramp across open marsh to River Road.
In short, DHEC’s review of the permit application must be informed by more comprehensive analysis of the environmental and human repercussions. This should include detailed justification for the new power line, justification of the route, analysis of alternative routes suggested here and elsewhere, and plans for remediation and continuing oversight of damaged wetlands.
We sometimes overlook the value of natural grandeur, but we do so at our peril.
Because we will live with the consequences far into the future, we require full transparency of the design and planning that drives this project. Our responsibility to ensure preservation of our natural heritage for future generations demands no less.
Adam Smolka is an emeritus professor of medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina, a 33-year resident of Johns Island and an aspiring birdwatcher.