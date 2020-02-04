Commentary: Misleading bill would undermine S.C.'s right-to-work laws

This week, the U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on a bill that has not received nearly the amount of attention it deserves. The PRO Act is a harmful proposal that will have far-reaching consequences, particularly for South Carolina. It is misleadingly described as “comprehensive legislation to strengthen protections for workers’ right to organize a union and bargain for higher wages, better benefits, and safer working conditions.”
While the stated intent of this bill is to enhance worker protections, it runs contrary to workers’ interests and would cause harm to employers and the economy across all industries. This bill would strip workers of their privacy, freedom, and choice. Because it increases the leverage of unaccountable union bosses at the expense of businesses, workers, and our economy, the PRO Act is a danger to workers, consumers, and businesses alike.
This legislation has numerous provisions that will hurt workers by forcing employers to turn over employees’ phone numbers, addresses, and email addresses without consent. Furthermore, it would replace secret ballots in union elections with “card check,” a system where votes are made public and employees fear retribution for voting their conscience.
The PRO Act also codifies into law the National Labor Relation Board’s controversial joint employer standard, which threatens our country’s small and local businesses by curbing the freedom of employees to work independently through gig economy platforms and traditional independent contractor roles.
I believe the most critical provision is that which would repeal all right-to-work (RTW) laws. Take, for example, South Carolina. The Palmetto State is one of 27 RTW states, meaning that workers cannot be forced to join a union and pay union dues if one exists in their place of employment. This choice is a fundamental freedom and evidence has shown that diminishing unionization has proven beneficial for both workers and businesses.
When you look at union growth, it is nearly always associated with a decline in jobs, earnings, and states’ real GDP. Don’t just take my word for it; look at the evidence. According to NERA Economic Consulting, from 2001 to 2016, RTW states saw a 37.6% increase in real private-sector output compared to a 28.5% change in non-RTW states. During this same timeframe, RTW states saw 26.7% employment growth compared to 15.4% in their counterparts.
The PRO Act would completely reject this choice by eliminating these independently, state-passed laws. It could force individuals to join a specific union and forfeit a portion of their hard-earned paychecks to support the activities and influence of unions if they want a job at a unionized factory, job site or company.
Ultimately, this bill is yet another example of Congressional Democrats telling states and citizens that Washington knows what’s best for us all. This is why I am proud to support Rep. Joe Wilson’s bill to implement a National Right-to-Work standard, and I’m pleased that with the exception of Rep. Joe Cunningham and Rep. Jim Clyburn, this bill has the support of every other member of the South Carolina delegation in the House of Representatives.
Ralph Norman, a Republican from Rock Hill, represents South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District.