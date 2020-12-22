Commentary: Military spouse licensing act a big win for South Carolina

We wanted to expand on an item in the Dec. 6 Post and Courier regarding the law that Gov. Henry McMaster signed concerning military spouses, which will have a significant effect on our military communities in South Carolina.
The Armed Service Members and Spouses Professional and Occupational Licensing Act has-far reaching impact, much beyond the help it provides our state during the COVID-19 pandemic by allowing newly relocated nurses to start practicing quickly.
The act was a priority for the armed services. About 20% of military spouses who are in professions requiring licensing and certifications said they wait as long as 10 months to receive credentials after relocating, according to a 2019 Department of Defense survey of active-duty spouses.
Since most assignments average 24 months, a 10-month wait means most spouses can barely obtain licensing in a state before they begin packing for their next location. It’s a significant deterrent for retention in the military and why our new law has been a top priority among the leadership within the Department of Defense for several years.
South Carolina’s passage of legislation easing licensing requirements and reciprocity is a huge win for our state. Just this past year, the United States Air Force adopted two new quality-of-life criteria that it will use in making basing decisions: Spousal licensing is one of those. Because South Carolina had just passed this law, our state received high marks in the first index distributed by the Air Force.
The other criteria is education and local schools. Unfortunately, we did not rank well there. That is a reason we will continue to work with our state and local education officials on ways to improve the performance of schools in our military communities that serve our bases.
We were fortunate to host the new Air Mobility Commander, four-star Gen. Jacki Van Ovost, in Charleston just before Thanksgiving, and she reiterated that education needs to be a top priority for our community if we want to keep and expand our military missions.
South Carolina’s military facilities mean big business to our state. Joint Base Charleston is an $11 billion engine in our three-county region alone. But our military is more than just economic impact. The men and women who serve and their families are an integral part of the fabric of our communities. There is no “us and them” here; it's all “just us.” With more than 20,000 military personnel in our region, it is likely that you have a neighbor, a co-worker or a friend who is associated with Joint Base Charleston.
South Carolina has a long history of being a pro-military state. The Armed Service Members and Spouses Professional and Occupational Licensing Act was a big win for our state: Our legislators and governor need to be applauded for their action.
We still have work to do to address our schools, and the next hurdle will require more than passing a single piece of legislation. It will take a concerted effort by all of us to ensure every school in our communities meets the needs of our children.
Cheryl Clark, general manager of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in North Charleston, and Dave Echols, president of the Charleston RiverDogs, are part of the Air Mobility Command Headquarters Civic Leader Program. Mary Graham, owner of Mary Graham Consulting in Mount Pleasant, serves as part of the Air and Space Forces Civic Leader Program.