Commentary: Memorial Day and the two apple trees

I took a deep breath, checked my summer-service uniform for correctness, squared my shoulders and took my first steps toward my cousin since last seeing him more than a year earlier.
The lid was open. I looked in at the Marine in dress blue uniform with a white cloth covering his forehead. It was my cousin.
I uttered, “That’s Frank,” to the two Marines standing at each side of the flag-draped, silver casket. They had accompanied him from the military mortuary in Dover, Delaware, to the airport at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to pass the chain of custody to me. They saluted as I approached. Having been briefed at Marine Barracks, Philadelphia, on protocols and with my written orders clutched in my left hand, I returned their salute, and they briskly departed.
The day I got the news, it was raining so hard in California that it sounded like a hail storm on the metal roof of the Quonset hut used as an administrative office by me, the company commander. I could barely hear above the noise of the rain when the phone rang.
“Captain Bates” I announced.
“Captain Bates,” he paused, “Ralph,” the voice replied above the din of the rainstorm, “Colonel Thompson here.” Instantly, I recognized the voice, “Yes, yes sir, Colonel,” I responded.
“Ralph, you have orders here to be a body escort, I need you to come to the G-1 this morning. You are departing for Marine Barracks, Philly, this evening.”
“Body escort? Me? What? Who?” The colonel broke in, “Do you know a Frank Kitchens?”
I shivered. My neck hair rose like a wet hackle.
I flashed back to a day at Parris Island, just over a year before. My cousin had followed me into the Marine Corps and was graduating from boot camp. His drill instructor had notified me of this fact and that Frank was planning to visit me in my office right after his graduation parade concluded. I was stunned.
Frank was about 6 years old when, with my grandmother, I last visited his family home in the country near Heflin, Alabama. I entered the Marine Corps from nearby Anniston. I still remember being in top of one of their old apple trees throwing these little, tart, green apples at him, just tormenting him for no good reason. That event was my last childish act as a 17-year-old.
When Frank entered my office, he was the spitting-image of a squared-away Marine. He stood tall and proud. He was destined to be a rifleman in the infantry. It was 1969, and he knew he was heading for Vietnam.
We talked about family, his life since I last saw him. Like me, he had a hard young life, mostly alone, abandoned by his father, with his mother also ultimately leaving, remarrying and settling in a new life in another state. Frank weathered poverty, as I had. He was taken in by others, as I was. But unlike me, he excelled in high school in Birmingham. Following me into the Corps of Marines was his life-long ambition. Now, he had taken his first steps in the life he had dreamed of.
I can’t remember how long we talked until Frank dropped a blockbuster situation onto my shoulders. He told me about his girl. Her name was “Marcie.” They were childhood sweethearts. They wanted to get married. His question to me was should they marry before he departed for Vietnam or wait until he returned? I rattled off some rationale for either decision and left it up to him. “Do what you and Marsha want to do, Frank.”
As he prepared to depart my office, I suggested that if they did marry before Vietnam, to make sure they would plan to meet in Hawaii half-way through the Vietnam combat duty in Vietnam. It was called R&R. My final words were, “Frank, in combat, keep your head down!”
Frank completed infantry training, married his Marcie in Birmingham, and she accompanied him to Camp Pendleton as he completed pre-deployment combat training. She then returned to her parents in Birmingham.
I learned that Frank was killed by gunfire, hit in the head, on April 17, 1970. The phone rang in my office three days later.
I took him home via Philly, Atlanta and Birmingham. I met Marcia, or “Marcie,” and her family, and stayed close to her for three days. She was a beautiful, young Marine wife, who wanted, needed and received assistance in saying goodbye to her entire world, her entire future. She was a spiritually strong young lady who wanted to know how her husband died, and why. I answered the first, and simply told her he died doing what he loved. I didn’t know what else to say.
We had long conversations about her and Frank, their dreams and ambitions, all taken away from them half a world away. As the time came to depart the funeral home for the church service prior to burial, she asked to be alone to say goodbye to her Frank. We buried Frank near an old apple tree in a cemetery near Birmingham. I returned to my world and resumed my military duties, a different Marine.
My wife and I received a letter from Marcie a few weeks later informing us of the fact that, when they were together in Hawaii, she became pregnant. Her letter ended, “Frank still lives within me.”
It was several months later when we received another letter from Marcie. “It’s a boy. Frank lives!” she wrote.
Last month was 50 years since Frank’s funeral. It has been 50 years since I last saw Marcie and Frank. And, since those days, every April, as Memorial Day approaches, I drift back to the days of the most difficult, yet memorable duties I ever had in my career as a United States Marine.
Memorial Day is dedicated to remembering the hundreds of thousands of Franks who died in combat for this country. For me, this day is also for the many Marcias, who have been required to pick up shattered lives, abandon dreams and ambitions of the future, and to move on in life forever changed.
Ralph Stoney Bates Sr. is a retired major in the U.S. Marine Corps. He is a resident of Mount Pleasant.