Providing health care for all Americans would push the United States even further into debt, according to the Mercatus Center, which found Medicare for All would add about $32.6 trillion to federal budget commitments over a decade. Above, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at at health care roundtable in Charleston at the International Longshoremen’s Association Hall on March 15. Sanders was wearing a bandage on his forehead after cutting his head on a shower door that morning. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff