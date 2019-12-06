Once in a while, an individual comes along and changes our lives for the better — sometimes without our even knowing about it or even knowing his name. Such a person is Mark Robertson, who for the past 20 years has been executive director of The Nature Conservancy of South Carolina. Mark is retiring at the end of December.
Mark has made a difference, in no small measure, in our state’s conservation movement, and by doing so, has made a significant difference for all of us who live here. He will leave as quietly as he came. Before 1999, he was in charge of The Nature Conservancy’s Florida Keys conservation program, which he launched. And for 12 years, he had the leadership role in passing legislation to protect the only tropical coral reef in North America.
South Carolina is a state that vitally depends on its natural resources for a better quality of life and a robust economy. Our tourism industry generates thousands of jobs and billions of dollars for our citizens. Our largest private sector employer is the state’s forest products industry, which also is one of the largest customers of the Port of Charleston, another major force in our state’s economy. No other state depends more on a strong conservation movement than South Carolina. And no person has done more for statewide conservation than Mark Robertson.
Since 1999, when he arrived in South Carolina, The Nature Conservancy has protected over 230,000 acres either by easements or outright purchases. This includes lands now in the public domain for recreation and various other outdoor activities.
Mark has been a relentless advocate for state and federal funding to protect our land and water. Millions of dollars have been used for such diverse programs as protection of our forests and its wildlife as well as coastal marine preservation. For this funding, Mark has been a familiar face and strong voice in the offices of our state and federal representatives.
There are many accomplishments which perhaps flew under the radar but should be recognized as Mark leaves The Nature Conservancy. In 2007, for example, he led the partnership effort with the Department of Natural Resources to purchase for permanent protection 38,000 acres from International Paper Company, the largest such acquisition in South Carolina. Thereafter, Mark expanded our reach to establish plans for protection of South Carolina freshwater systems and marine coastal areas. Additionally, thousands of acres are now protected in the Southern Blue Ridge.
He did not work alone, of course. Such achievements could not have been done by any one person. The Nature Conservancy has many partners around the state. But most significantly, Mark has developed a professional science-based staff that will carry on the good work of The Nature Conservancy under the new leadership of Dale Threatt-Taylor, who currently heads up a public soil and water conservation program in North Carolina. She will succeed Mark next month and brings a strong background of professional achievements. We are confident that she will take our conservation work to new levels.
As a member of the Board of Trustees for about a decade, I worked closely with Mark in many areas. I always felt that Mark did his work not for himself, not even for The Nature Conservancy, but for something no less important than to improve the natural world for the benefit of all life – human, plants and animals. That is perhaps what leadership really means: seeing the solution before most others do and inspiring the rest of us to help get it done. That is what Mark Robertson did for The Nature Conservancy and for South Carolina.
Arnold Nemirow is vice chairman of The Nature Conservancy of South Carolina.