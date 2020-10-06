Commentary: Maritime forest settlement isn't ideal, but it's time to compromise and move on

"Shame on us for allowing this to happen."
That line stuck with me. It's from an email sent by the Sullivan’s Islanders conservation group. It got me thinking: Where we are right now on the maritime forest is indeed a shame.
When the town entered into its agreement with the Lowcountry Land Trust to place deed restrictions on the accreted land, it retained the authority to manage the land for various purposes, including views and breezes. That is the crux of the disagreement that has been going on for the past 30 years. Some people don’t want the town to touch a twig, some people want to continue to clear cut the land to 3 feet as with past practice, and most of us are somewhere in the middle. As a town, we couldn’t come together to find a reasonable middle ground.
That brings us to where we are today. Any time council brings up managing its land for discussion, it’s a town-wide debate, and that’s just to get the conversation started.
The issue is clearly divisive on the island with many on both sides, as we heard during the public comment period. It has been one of the major issues of the past two elections, where council seats were decided by a matter of a few votes — one, in my case. Therefore, I don’t think anyone can say they speak for all islanders or the overwhelming majority. We’ve seen the results — it's 50-50.
And that is why I believe we need to compromise and move forward.
Is this settlement perfect? No. But it is reasonable. The maritime forest gets the lightest touch, with some smaller trees and undergrowth coming out, which should open up the under-story a bit and help with breezes and mosquitoes. The canopy and vast majority of trees will not be touched. The less-forested areas, in two progressive zones, are maintained more as grasslands, retaining larger, more mature trees. This largely mirrors what was set forth in the town’s last attempt to create a land management plan in 2011.
In line with current policy, the town will pay for transition-zone trimming. Work done in the accreted land beyond the transition zone will be paid for privately by those who wish to have the work performed. If people on a certain block don’t want the work done, it’s simple — they don’t fund it, and it doesn’t happen.
Lowcountry Land Trust has stated this plan is within the deed restrictions placed on the accreted land. A large portion of this plan will occur seaward of the Ocean and Coastal Resource Management setback line. This will require a permit from OCRM/Department of Health and Environmental Control. This will require the town to engage an expert engineering company to put together the means and methods to be used to ensure we retain the integrity of our dune system and a light touch on our environment.
I understand the issue is contentious and the time frame is uncomfortable, but we have proven to ourselves that as a town we are unable to reach a compromise outside of a court setting. If you watch the video of the S.C. Supreme Court hearing, you can see the justices clearly don’t think the town has done right by its citizens through its inaction. We have two possible outcomes if we do not settle this case: One is the town wins and we continue doing what we have been doing, facing ongoing future lawsuits. The other is the town loses and we are forced to go back to what we used to do — clear cut all vegetation to 3 feet. That is a risk I do not want to take. Council voted 6-1 to attempt mediation on this case so we could avoid that risk as well.
I understand this is a passionate issue for many, but at the end of the day we need to do what is best for the future of our island. And that is why I am in favor of the proposed settlement. It's time for us to adopt a reasonable compromise and move on.
Greg Hammond is a member of Sullivan's Island Town Council.