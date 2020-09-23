Commentary: Manufacturing is on the ballot in South Carolina this November

There are many important issues South Carolina voters must think about as they cast their votes in this election. One issue they may not immediately consider, but one that is front and center this year, is manufacturing and its future in the Palmetto State. Whether it’s making the products needed by our families, first-responders and farmers, or its wider contribution to our state’s economy, voters need to understand the importance of manufacturing to South Carolina.
Over the past decade, the state has become a national manufacturing heavyweight. Since 2010, South Carolina has seen manufacturing grow by 18%, the second largest jump in the Southeast. Manufacturing now represents one-sixth of the gross state product.
While automakers and suppliers have been significant drivers of that growth, another important sector, and one that is often overlooked, is equipment manufacturers. Our industry builds and supplies the equipment used by contractors, farmers and utility workers to build, feed and power our state and our country. By manufacturing much of that equipment here in South Carolina, the industry contributes $3 billion a year to the state economy and supports 35,100 jobs.
Our companies, Dynapac and the Calder Brothers Corp., support many of those jobs with facilities located across the state. Dynapac is a global supplier of high-tech soil and asphalt rollers, pavers and milling equipment and our North America customer support and distribution is in Fort Mill. Calder Brothers is a family-owned business based in Taylors that manufacturers Mauldin Paving Products. For us, South Carolina is not just a great place for our companies to do business, it is our home and a place we care deeply about.
In order for us to maintain and grow our companies and communities, we need our elected officials in Washington to prioritize and support pro-manufacturing policies. When tax reform passed Congress two years ago, it empowered equipment manufacturers to invest in their communities, support their families, grow the state’s economy, create more good-paying jobs, increase wages and make manufacturing in the United States more competitive. And tax reform continues to deliver for the tens of thousands of men and women of the equipment manufacturing industry in South Carolina.
However, more work needs to be done by Republicans and Democrats alike when it comes to advancing the policies our industry need to continue to lead our workers, communities and state toward greater prosperity. Take infrastructure, for example. Infrastructure is the backbone of our country, yet our roads and bridges, inland waterways and broadband are in desperate need of being modernized and rebuilt. Our infrastructure was once the envy of the world, but we now rank just 13th in the world when it comes to infrastructure competitiveness. And when it comes to passing a comprehensive infrastructure packages that provides adequate, sustainable, long-term funding for our nation’s entire infrastructure portfolio, our elected officials in Washington have kicked the can down the road so many times that they could have reached Columbia by now.
But infrastructure is just one piece of the puzzle. We need lawmakers to prioritize the other pro-manufacturing policies that will create a globally competitive business environment, open up foreign markets for equipment manufacturers in the United States, prepare the next generation of America’s workforce and revitalize rural America. These are the policies that will allow equipment manufacturers and the 2.8 million men and women of the industry to thrive.
Much is at stake in this election, including the future of our industry. We have seen the difference manufacturing voters can make in Washington — on tax reform in 2017 and on the USMCA last year. South Carolinians who care about the future of manufacturing and our state need to participate in the democratic process, vote for pro-manufacturing candidates and hold elected officials from both parties accountable.
Glen Calder is vice president of operations for Calder Brothers Corp. and Brian Beiler is president and regional general manager of Dynapac. Calder Brothers Corp. and Dynapac are members of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. Equipment manufacturers contribute $288 billion a year to the U.S. economy and support 2.8 million jobs. Learn more about manufacturing issues at www.equippedtovote.org.