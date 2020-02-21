Commentary: Make the online economy accessible to all

With the upcoming Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina, it feels like every day there’s a different candidate in town. We’re having important conversations about the future of our economy and our communities, including the future impact of “Big Tech.” But in a conversation that’s often been reduced to sound bites or hashtags, some have been left out — in particular, small business owners like me who rely on technology every day.
In 2008, my wife and I founded Ink Meets Paper, a greeting card company in Charleston. We were fighting long odds: Not only do small businesses have a 1 in 3 chance of surviving to begin with, but the economy was in free fall and the use of digital greeting cards was on the rise. But like most entrepreneurs, we’re creators and makers at heart, and we were passionate in our belief that producing thoughtful products would spread more love in the world.
We had an idea, but we needed the tools to turn that idea into a growing business. One of those tools was a 1,000-pound Chandler & Price printing press from 1923. It’s an old (and heavy) piece of technology that allows us to print our greeting cards. But to get the cards from our studio into people’s hands, and build a viable business, we needed technology a lot more modern than the printing press.
From building web experiences and tracking inventory, to budgeting and easily processing payments online, tech companies from across the country made it possible for us to start our business and compete. It’s what allowed us to finally take Ink Meets Paper out of our home, where we grew for five years, and into a studio in Park Circle. Best of all, it’s what enabled us to scale production and expand our team.
Our experience about what it takes for a small business to compete in the modern economy gives us a more nuanced view of tech than you usually get from listening to the news. There’s no question that technology poses real challenges, from data privacy to misinformation to marketplace competition. Too few companies have too much power, and this needs to change.
But here’s the piece of this puzzle that often gets overlooked: While technology has certainly fueled inequality and imbalance in our economy, it’s also providing tools to empower small businesses like ours to compete and to make a meaningful impact. Unlike big companies, we can’t afford hundreds of in-house engineers or business managers, let alone lawyers or lobbyists. We need reliable, affordable tools that make it easier to access the internet economy. Without them, we would shut our doors and lay off our team. But with those tools, we can build a global business right here in Park Circle. You see, the debate is not as simple as it often sounds.
I encourage more tech companies to design products with local, growing businesses like us in mind, rather than just monetizing our data and attention. And in the lead-up to the presidential primary, I’d invite the candidates to visit small businesses here in South Carolina and ask us about the tech we use. Let’s have a discussion not just about the dangers of tech, but about how it can be used for good if we make the online economy accessible to all.
Jamie Nadeau is owner of Ink Meets Paper stationery store in North Charleston.