Commentary: Make airports safer in South Carolina

We are all familiar with commercial airports, such as Charleston International Airport and Columbia Metropolitan Airport.
We are less familiar with our general aviation airports, such as Berkeley County, Charleston Executive, St. George and Summerville in the Charleston area or, in the Columbia area, the Jim Hamilton-LB Owens Airport and the Lexington County Airport at Pelion.
All airports will have safety concerns with homes being built close to the airport and under the flight paths to and from the airports. Once these homes are built, residents complain about noise from aircraft engines, air pollution and airplanes flying too low over their homes.
With enough complaints, the homes will stay and the airport or a runway may close.
At a recent meeting of the Columbia City Council, there was a heated exchange between management representatives of the Hamilton-Owens airport and the land development firm Stratus of Athens, Georgia, that wants to build 90 upscale townhomes within a half-mile of the end of the airport’s northwest-facing runway.
City Council members seemed, to some observers, to agree with the developer that homes are more important to the community than some small general aviation airport, the source of possible noise and dangerously low aircraft coming and going over the city.
When the Hamilton-Owens airport was built in 1929 as Columbia Municipal Owens Field Airport and owned by the city of Columbia, there were few issues with residential property near the airport.
Today, this airport is the most landlocked of any airport in South Carolina. In 1984, it was reduced from two intersecting runways to one runway. This was done to reduce the noise in residential neighborhoods and to make the airport safer by designing the flight paths to pass over a corridor of commercial property, largely free of homes.
It is not surprising that when the Georgia land developer came nearer the airport it discovered great swaths of available commercial, and largely undeveloped, property that just happened to be beneath the flight path for the Hamilton-Owens airport. The homes to be built were low enough, the FAA determined, so as not to be a hazard to aircraft.
But the Georgia developer, potential homebuyers, as well as city planning commissioners and members of Columbia City Council have a responsibility to look at a map to see where the proposed residential property is in relation to industrial sites, railroad tracks and airport runways, to understand noise and safety issues.
The Hamilton-Owens airport, owned and managed by Richland County, has been quite successful financially, with the airport and airport activities providing, in 2018, an estimated $688,900 in tax revenues. Nearly 15,000 passengers are estimated by the S.C. Aeronautics Commission to use this airport every year, on business or as visitors, staying in local hotels, dining out and purchasing goods and services.
Other S.C. airports are in a similar situation with residential intrusion on safe airport operations as population grows.
A few years ago, the Charleston County Aviation Authority purchased land on Johns Island, near one of Charleston Executive Airport’s runways, to keep the land free of residential development.
Last year, the Aviation Authority considered the option of buying air rights through which airplanes arrive and depart at Charleston International Airport. This was after a developer bought property for a high-rise hotel, a residential use that would limit the use of the overlying airspace for takeoffs and landings.
The best option for Hamilton-Owens may be to buy property that can be easily rezoned from commercial to residential by the city Planning Commission without any apparent public knowledge and understanding as to the safety needs of the airport and its benefit to the city.
The ultimate responsibility is, as specified by the FAA, for airport management, in this case Richland County Council, to assure that land under flight paths is continuously evaluated, passionately protected and remains commercial property — for the safety and benefit of all residents.
Emerson Smith, Ph.D., is a sociologist, an FAA commercial pilot, an FAA certificated flight instructor and an FAA Safety Team Representative from the Columbia Flight Standards District Office. He also is a member of the Richland County Airport Commission at the Jim Hamilton-LB Owens Airport. He is the president of Metromark Research and a clinical research assistant professor of internal medicine at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine.