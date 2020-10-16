Commentary: Mace's false claims about Parris Island show she's wrong for the job

Alongside other local, state and federal officials, and our effective Military Enhancement Committee, our community was blindsided by State Rep. Mace’s reckless and uninformed declaration that Parris Island is on the “chopping block” for closure.

I couldn’t help but wonder why a person asking us to trust her to represent us in Congress would hold a news conference to turn this community upside down by instigating unnecessary fear.

What would lead her to produce a television ad that says Parris Island will be closed because U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham voted for the largest defense budget in years, including the largest military pay raise in a decade, without mentioning that Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, and Reps. Joe Wilson, Jeff Duncan, William Timmons, Ralph Norman and Jim Clyburn voted the same as Cunningham on the all-important defense funding measure?

I can only infer that Ms. Mace is naive about the legislative process or being untruthful. Either way, this does not represent the legislative finesse the First Congressional District — long known for our strong support for the armed forces — needs to see from its congressperson, because these matters are critical, requiring honesty and an understanding of the legislative process.

It's not easy for one of 535 members of the U.S. House and Senate to break through and get anything signed into law; it requires give and take.

Concerned by the politicization of some of Beaufort County’s holy ground, I reviewed the hour-long Sept. 24 interview with Marine Corps Commandant David Berger, who mentioned that one option in a yet-to-be-developed gender integration plan “could” be to close Parris Island and its west coast sister base and consolidate them into a new more centrally located facility. But he made it clear that because the process of integrating training is so complicated it would not happen overnight. Such a move, not unlike the Base Realignment process, will require significant congressional funding and administration support.

Misleading, uninformed advertising is an insult to our men and women in uniform and to our community leaders who are on constant alert to protect our bases. Why would someone discharge fear to those who foster and cherish such a unique relationship with Parris Island?

Is it just that Rep. Mace is finding it difficult to distinguish herself from one of the most honest and forthright members of Congress, who happens to have been extraordinarily successful working with others on the other side of the aisle, doing exactly what he said he would do? Is she so partisan that she thinks a Democrat does not support a strong national defense? She should have done her homework.

I doubt she even thought about it, but by attacking Cunningham, Nancy Mace insulted the rightfully proud men and women of the Marine Corps and the residents of Beaufort County. Is this kind of division the way to win a political campaign? And if elected, will this naivete repeat itself every time Rep. Mace needs a headline to raise money, or appease a large corporation or special-interest group?

South Carolinians have always supported a strong national defense, and residents of the Lowcountry deserve congressional representation that honors that commitment instead of making a mockery of it.

Joe Cunningham has fulfilled his promise of getting things done and reaching across the aisle and is seen as one of Congress’ most outstanding members because of his commitment to bipartisanship. I hope Rep. Mace will remove her false TV ad and use the final weeks of her campaign to be a part of the solution, not part of the problem.

Billy Keyserling is mayor of Beaufort and can be reached at billyk@islc.net.