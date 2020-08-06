Commentary: Mace is wrong. Private-school choice is a false choice

Nancy Mace’s argument for private-school choice in her July 31 Post and Courier op-ed is based on many false premises.
The idea of diverting public funds intended to help with the COVID-19 disaster to private schools and away from those South Carolinians who need pandemic relief has nothing to do with helping parents through the pandemic. Rather, it’s a convenient ploy to fulfill a political agenda.
Foremost among Ms. Mace’s misrepresentations is the idea that South Carolina has a bottomless pocket of public funds for education. By her telling, we can pay for first-rate public education and also subsidize private schools. But public schools have never had excess funding in this state.
Gov. Henry McMaster wants to reopen our public schools too early while also diverting $32 million from the public schools that need the most help with reopening. Every dollar from any source that is displaced by the governor’s plan or any other proposal is one less dollar available for public school education for any child whose parents can’t afford the balance of the cost of private schools.
And if some less-advantaged children did get into private schools with this one-time subsidy, what happens the following year?
Let’s not be fooled by this. Unless the plan is limited to low-income families — and even the governor’s plan covers up to 300% of the federal poverty level — it is an unwarranted handout to the wealthier citizens of our state, or at least to those in higher income brackets than most South Carolina citizens who cannot afford private schools at all. The McMaster plan that Mace endorses also would allow those with substantial wealth but little income to receive a handout.
Some of the people who would benefit from private-school funding proposals are the people who complain about government handouts to the less fortunate. And given South Carolina’s demographics, using public funding to subsidize private schools also equates to furthering racial economic disparity.
In the 1960s, I attended a top-ranked Charleston private school for junior high. I then attended and graduated from a terrific public Charleston County high school. It was at a time when Charleston’s public schools competed favorably with the best local private schools. I speak personally to that comparison and from later living in other places where public school education is often superb when managed and financed well.
Ms. Mace talks about “choice” as a virtue in deciding about schools, as if “choice” is something she and the party she represents really believe in.
Her logic dictates that money for public institutions should be turned back to the individual to decide how to spend it. Extending her fallacious argument, why not defund the police, and give that money back to individual citizens? They could then decide to support their local police department, hire private guards or use tax funds to pay for arming citizens instead. We have public institutions (schools, police, fire departments, etc.) for well-established reasons, and they deserve full public support. They also need to be managed and regulated well to serve public interests.
Presidents Thomas Jefferson and John Adams both spoke to the need for an educated and informed electorate. Adams said, “The (citizenry) must take upon themselves the education of the (citizenry) and be willing to bear the expense of it. There should not be a district of one square mile without a school in it, not founded by a charitable individual, but maintained at the public expense.” Public schools, not private interests.
Ms. Mace’s support for diverting public funds away from public schools doesn’t serve democracy because it doesn’t serve equality. Disguised as “choice,” it provides further subsidies to wealthier citizens to send their children to private schools.
This is welfare for the wealthy in a time of growing economic disparity. This is another example of Ms. Mace using her public position as a way of serving few to the disadvantage of many.
I think we’ve recently seen too many reasons why this kind of selfishness doesn’t serve the public’s interests.
David M. Furchgott started Charleston’s crisis hotline in the 1970s, ran the Gibbes Museum’s art school and was a division director of the S.C. Arts Commission. He returned to Charleston in 2019 after 40 years in Washington as the head of two international cultural exchange nonprofit organizations.