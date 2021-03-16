Commentary: Mace bill would help modernize due process rights

The most basic purpose of our justice system is to convict and punish the guilty while protecting the innocent and safeguarding the rights of all Americans. As part of that mission, rehabilitating offenders and helping them return to society should be a primary goal. Unfortunately, for decades, our criminal justice system has failed to fulfill this mandate.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace understands this, and her record proves it. Her time in public service is marked by significant achievements in criminal justice. And she works with anyone willing to work with her to make our justice system work for every American.

As a state representative, she got a sweeping prison reform bill signed into law in the middle of both a pandemic and her congressional campaign. For that legislation, she brought together groups such as FreedomWorks and the ACLU. And in recent weeks, she’s shown how determined she still is to keep up this valuable work.

The House recently passed legislation in which Mace was the lead Republican sponsor alongside U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., to bring millions of Americans’ due process rights into the 21st century. The bill is now in the Senate.

Today, those in federal custody can’t email their attorneys without the government able to read every word they say. It’s a blatant violation of their constitutional rights, one that hasn’t been allowed on any other form of communication for decades, and one that is particularly egregious under restrictions such as those put in place during the pandemic.

For both violent and nonviolent offenders, our justice system has operated with a “lock ‘em up and throw away the key” mentality for decades, and we throw more of our population into prison than China, Russia and North Korea. It does our communities a grave disservice. Perhaps equally importantly, it also costs a fortune. Our prison system costs $80 billion per year across every level of government.

What’s the return on that investment? What have the American people gotten for their money?

On average, about 67% of prisoners are rearrested after release. More than half of all inmates in federal prisons were put there due to drug crimes, but rates of drug abuse have remained largely unchanged for more than a decade.

Our justice system is supposed to stop crime, but instead it creates new criminals. Harsh prison sentences and “tough on crime” policies seem to have little effect on the real causes of crime: people unable to cope with the desperate situations in which they live. Once in the system, they are all too often destined to rebound in and out of prison for lack of the tools required to modify their actions on the street.

When President Donald Trump signed the First Step Act into law, it was a powerful first step in making our justice system work for all of us. It created a structure where a long and brutal prison sentence was reserved for those we’re truly afraid of, and where those who simply made a few bad decisions could be empowered to turn their lives around.

It created an opening for organizations such as Turning Leaf to help people become productive members of society after prison. Through therapy, transitional employment, job training and job placement, this North Charleston nonprofit has shown how our justice system can work. Eighty percent of the inmates who go through Turning Leaf’s program don’t return to prison, compared to a national rate of only 23%. They become productive members of their community, all at a third of the cost of keeping these former inmates rotting in a jail cell.

After the 2020 election, I worried criminal justice reform would fall to the bottom of everyone’s priority list. The chaos and division in Washington and across the country tend to drown out any real hope of Republicans and Democrats coming together on new reforms. But if more people in Congress can put aside their partisan blinders and work together like our congresswoman, Nancy Mace, there’s a chance we can go above and beyond the “First Step,” and push forward to the “Next Step” of fixing our justice system.

Tim Askins is an advocate for returning ex-convicts to the workplace with the Turning Leaf Project.