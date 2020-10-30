Commentary: Lindsey Graham means jobs for South Carolina. He deserves our votes.

I know Lindsey Graham, the real Lindsey Graham. I know what he has brought to South Carolina and, just as important, what would happen if we didn't have him representing us in Washington.

From 2006 through 2011, I had the honor of serving as South Carolina’s secretary of commerce. During that period, we welcomed Boeing to South Carolina, establishing 7,500 jobs, began the process of deepening the Port of Charleston, and announced nine additional projects that generated at least 1,000 jobs each.

I am incredibly proud of the team that brought these victories. But there also was one consistent advocate from start to finish who maybe didn’t always get the credit he deserved. That was our senator, Lindsey Graham.

The counsel that Lindsey provided throughout the negotiation of these deals was invaluable. Simply put, they would not have happened without him.

Whether we needed to close a deal with a CEO or cut through bureaucratic red tape in Washington, he was my first call.

When Lindsey spoke, people listened. But more importantly, Lindsey delivered.

Literally tens of thousands of South Carolinians have good-paying, stable jobs today because of Lindsey’s work. His work resulted in billions of dollars in economic activity for South Carolina.

The skills Lindsey brings to the table are in short supply in Washington. He knows the importance of being in the room where the negotiations take place and ensuring that South Carolina’s interests are heard. He knows how to work with Republicans and Democrats alike to get the deal done.

Lindsey knows the power of employment and the importance of family values.

From an early age, he was sweeping the pool room in his parents’ bar to ensure their family-owned business thrived. He stepped up to raise his sister after their parents' tragic deaths. He watched family members lose good jobs as mills closed and has remembered their pain as he confronts China and fights to bring jobs back to South Carolina. These life lessons motivate everything Lindsey does.

He has consistently stood up for South Carolina in Washington, and now is the time for us to stand with him.

Lindsey Graham is a senator who truly understands the power of a job and the importance of allowing our business community to flourish without unnecessary government interference.

I am voting for Lindsey Graham on Nov. 3 because he will ensure South Carolina remains the best place in the world to do business. I encourage you to join me.

Our state cannot afford to cast aside Lindsey Graham’s seniority, clout and good common sense.

Joe E. Taylor Jr. is a lifelong resident of Columbia and served as South Carolina's secretary of commerce from February 2005 to January 2011.