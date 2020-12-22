Commentary: Lindsey Graham: Conservatives should lead on clean energy

The November election showed us that the Green New Deal is a political loser. Democratic candidates by and large ran as far away from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s radical environmental proposal as they could. Only those representing the deepest blue districts and states dared express even limited support for the proposal, which would destroy jobs and undermine our economy, all while offering little protection for our environment.
While the victory over the Green New Deal was a great win for conservatives, our job is not complete. Americans are expecting conservatives to lead the way in developing commonsense, practical actions to promote a healthy environment.
It’s no surprise to those who follow these issues that conservatives are increasingly leading the charge on bipartisan clean energy and climate-related legislation. Conservatives understand the potential for a win-win-win political solution in which we reduce emissions, fix our nation’s crumbling infrastructure and grow our economy.
The United States has been cutting its carbon emissions, and we must continue to innovate and lead when it comes to addressing climate change. Nonetheless, this is a global problem and one that Americans cannot solve on our own. Through innovation and a commitment to robust clean energy research and development, not only will the United States be able to benefit from innovation but it will also maintain its position as the largest exporter of clean energy technology.
The clean energy industry was generating incredible momentum prior to the economic slowdown brought on by the pandemic. As an industry, clean energy supported 3.3 million American jobs, with just over 46,500 in South Carolina. We must ensure that legislation prioritizes our common goal of strengthening American energy independence and growing the economy, all while having a positive effect on the environment.
Continued innovation in the next generation of energy production and consumption will give us a competitive advantage as China and Russia aggressively seek to use energy to benefit their interests around the globe.
The developing world is hungry for American technology, which will always be more effective, cleaner and better regulated than it is in other countries like China, India or Russia. The ability to counter Russia’s aggressive pipeline diplomacy in Eastern Europe or China’s assault on the African continent in the pursuit of minerals will pay dividends for our national security and reduce the likelihood that the United States is pulled into a conflict in a distant land.
Thankfully, Republicans are initiating efforts to elevate commonsense legislation that moves the needle toward forming a more sustainable, secure and competitive future.
As a founding Senate co-chairman of the Roosevelt Conservation Caucus, I’ve been collaborating with my colleagues in both the Senate and the House to promote market-based environmental and conservation priorities such as the recently passed Great American Outdoors Act.
Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, helped form the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus, of which I am a member, that is working to propose new pathways for climate policy. This includes tackling the rising cost of infrastructure damage caused by floods, an issue South Carolina cities and towns are all too familiar with.
As lawmakers, we recognize there are increasing challenges caused by the impact of the changing climate. It would be irresponsible to allow the problem to intensify and be left for the next generation of leaders and executives to handle.
Across the board, from the private sector to the federal government, we must work together to address environmental protection through clean energy, energy efficiency and the reduction of carbon pollution. My solution to protecting our environment is an optimistic plan to create jobs, spur innovation and leave South Carolina in good hands for the future. What it is not, however, is a cynical proposal based around the concept of telling Americans what they cannot do, in the manner of the Green New Deal.
At the end of the day, we are forging a path toward lowering our emissions, but common ground must be made on creating incentives for transformative innovation in energy, which happens to be climate-smart and economically feasible. It would be a shame for politics to get in the way of problem solving.
Now is the time to thrust the United States into the spotlight on innovative energy infrastructure advancements. This is about our economy and job market, and my colleagues in the Senate must stand with me to protect all energy jobs in the United States. We can do that by reinvesting in our communities, not by sending our tax dollars to China or enacting a Green New Deal that would destroy our economy.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is a Republican from South Carolina.