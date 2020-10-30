Commentary: Lindsey Graham betrayed SC with Supreme Court nomination process

We should just say it: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is a hypocrite. After his pledge in 2016 to establish and adhere to the “McConnell Rule,” committing not to advance any Supreme Court nominee in an election year and to “let the next president, whoever it might be” make their own nomination, he has clearly and unashamedly violated that line.

As a South Carolina voter, I find this disappointing but unsurprising. Inconsistent messages and broken promises are what South Carolinians have come to expect from Lindsey Graham. He will say or do anything he can to stay in Washington.

We watched Sen. Graham ram through nominee Amy Coney Barrett as fast as possible, trying to confirm her right before an election in record time. He claimed that he and President Donald Trump have a mandate from the voters, despite the facts and while Americans are already voting.

I am a gun-violence-prevention advocate and am deeply disturbed by this process. We have every reason to believe that Justice Barrett will deviate from precedent and could threaten not only future gun-safety laws but also longstanding laws that keep Americans safe. To be clear, these are not extreme policies, but measures that broad bipartisan majorities support, such as background checks for gun sales.

Of course, Sen. Graham has already demonstrated that he does not care about keeping our state safe. He has repeatedly flip-flopped and refused to use his position to make our state and our country safer. He used to support extreme risk laws, sometimes called “red flag laws,” which allow family members to petition a court when people are demonstrating that they are a danger to themselves or others. These laws enjoy overwhelming support from Republicans, Democrats and gun owners alike. He even said in a Senate hearing, “I really can’t see a reason why we can’t pursue this,” and “the benefits are enormous.” Just two years and several major mass shootings later, Sen. Graham has not introduced, cosponsored or brought up a single bill in his own committee despite vowing to do so.

He also decided not to address the “Charleston loophole,” named for the flaw in our background-checks system that allowed an avowed white supremacist with a disqualifying conviction on his record to legally acquire the gun that he used in the shooting at Emanuel AME Church in 2015. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill, sponsored by South Carolina Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn, to close the loophole. Sen. Graham took no action on it even though roughly 80% of South Carolinians and 80% of Republicans support closing the loophole.

Sen. Graham has shown he’ll put political expediency ahead of public interest. He’s done it with gun safety, and he’s done it with a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

If he cared about the value of his word and the safety of South Carolinians, he would have adhered to the McConnell Rule. Sen. Graham knows that his hypocrisy will have far-reaching implications. He simply does not care.

At a time when more than 3,000 South Carolinians have died from the coronavirus, it is unacceptable that he would backtrack on his word rather than advocate for our state’s economy, citizens and safety.

In 2016, Sen. Graham told the public to use his words against him. We would, if they meant anything. South Carolina voters now have the opportunity to show him what we think of elected officials who only fall in line rather than advocate for their constituents. I suggest he take note.

Merrill Chapman is a Charleston resident, community organizer and the director of Brady South Carolina. She previously co-chaired Our Revolution South Carolina, served as the vice president of the ACLU of Charleston and as president of the Charleston chapter of the South Carolina Progressive Network.