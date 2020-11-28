Commentary: Life and death: Charleston County EMS stretched to the limit

"Status Zero!"
Charleston County’s first responders know all too well what it means when that urgent alert from the Consolidated Dispatch Center comes booming through their radios: There’s not a single ambulance with a paramedic available to answer a 911 call in the entire county, all 1,358 square miles of it, for all 414,000 of us.
This has become a disturbing part of daily life, say those who have worked in the county’s emergency medical services system for decades. Status Zero alerts are issued several times a week, and Status 1, 2 and 3 alerts (only one ambulance, two and three) multiple times a day, paramedics say. The county confirms that this is, in fact, the case.
Charleston County’s EMS system, which 10 years ago was named the nation’s best, is being stretched to its limits. Facing high turnover and a critical shortage of paramedics, EMS has remade its model, shifting to a two-tiered system of care, one with high-skilled paramedics on the trucks and one without. Its medical director departed this month, and the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of a Mount Pleasant man last year.
It’s no exaggeration to call this a matter of life and death. The men and women who live on these trucks 13 hours a day are often all that stands between life and death, answering more than 60,000 calls a year for everything from heart attacks to gunshot wounds to traffic accidents. We owe them our gratitude, and we can’t afford to get this wrong.
According to long-time paramedics, ambulances are regularly being taken off the road because of staff shortages, stretching response times, especially in outlying areas such as Awendaw, McClellanville and the beach communities. A quarter of the ambulance crews have less than six months of experience, according to an analysis of staffing.
First responders are loath to criticize fellow first responders, but fire chiefs tell me the response times are troublesome.
"It’s challenging, at best," says Awendaw Fire Chief Jeff Madden.
"They need more personnel," says Sullivan’s Island Fire Chief Anthony Stith, estimating average wait times at 15 to 20 minutes.
EMS puts its average response time countywide at 9 1/2 minutes, but 17 1/2 minutes in Edisto and 15 1/2 minutes in Awendaw. It took EMS 31 minutes to respond to a call at the Ocean Course Clubhouse on Kiawah this month, a paramedic said.
In an acknowledgment of the problems, EMS recently assigned three new paramedic ambulances to McClellanville, Edisto and Kiawah "to decrease response times in the farthest reach of the county," according to an internal email.
The staffing shortages led the county to abandon a 45-year practice of having at least one paramedic on every ambulance. It instead now runs units with only emergency medical technician, who have less training and are used for less serious calls. EMS removed the "paramedic unit" decals from ambulances, paining old hands who took pride in always having a paramedic on board.
The county calls the two-tiered system "immensely successful," allowing more ambulances in service. It compares it to your family doctor deciding to assign your case to a nurse practitioner or a physician’s assistant. “It doesn’t change the level of service whether there is a paramedic on board or not,” says David Abrams, who has run EMS since 2016.
The turnover has been created, in part, by Abrams’ earlier decision to close the station houses throughout the county, deploying all the ambulances out of a central location in North Charleston and scattering units around the county. This means crews spend their entire shift in their trucks.
"No one wants to sit in their truck all day, have to ask to use the bathroom in a gas station or heat their food in a gas station microwave," one long-time paramedic told me. Closing the station houses has also broken the connection with the individual communities.
This month, Dr. David French announced his resignation after seven years as EMS’s medical director. "It is becoming increasingly evident that I am the wrong physician to lead this agency in the direction that it is wanting to go," he said in an email to the staff.
He sent that email at 4:50 in the morning, the day after EMS warned its staff to carefully document its use of ketamine, a powerful and controversial anesthetic often used to subdue troublesome suspects under arrest. "A history alone does not constitute a need for Ketamine," Deputy Chief Todd McGeorge wrote.
Last year, a Mount Pleasant man, handcuffed and shackled, died when a paramedic gave him ketamine after being arrested for public intoxication. The coroner ruled Jamie Britt’s death a homicide, and the town of Mount Pleasant paid Britt’s family $3 million to settle the claim.
More than a year later, the attorney general’s office is still reviewing the findings of a SLED investigation into the death. The county may yet be on the hook for millions in damages; it declined to comment.
Charleston County EMS is by far the statewide leader in using ketamine. (Richland County EMS, by contrast, doesn’t use it at all.) In an interview, Dr. French, who played a key role in promoting the drug’s use, said his departure was unrelated to ketamine or the two-tiered response system. But he declined to explain why he is leaving. The county called the parting "amicable."
This is an agency in need of more resources and more oversight. It’s one thing for County Council to botch the redevelopment of the Charleston Naval Hospital or a new recycling center. The mistakes are expensive, but not going to kill anyone.
EMS is different. One man is already dead. When you call an ambulance, you need to know they are going to get it right.
Steve Bailey can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com.